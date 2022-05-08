Everton at Leicester: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Five games to go for Everton, and with just about everything going their way from Saturday’s fixtures, the Blues need points desperately. Watford’s relegation was confirmed and Burnley slipped to a heavy home defeat, and now the Toffees have two games in hand over the Clarets, but all of that will count for nothing if they don’t start making those count by picking up points.

Today’s opponents Leicester City were knocked out of the Europa Conference League at the semi-final stage in disappointing circumstances on Thursday, so it will be interesting to see how many changes Brendan Rodgers will make and indeed with nothing to play for how motivated they will be.

The last time the two sides met just a couple of weeks ago the Blues were coming off a ten-day break and looked flat as the Foxes easily passed their way out of the press and ran rings around their hosts at Goodison Park.

Everton’s away form has been utterly horrendous — the worst in the league actually — so Frank Lampard will have to find a way to channel the aggression and intensity we saw at Anfield and then last weekend against Chelsea at the King Power Stadium for the Blues to have any chance of surviving the drop.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 34

Date and start time: Sunday, 8th May at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 32,312

Weather: 59°F/15°C, partly cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 5 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Telemundo - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety 2, RMC Sport 3

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Leicester City

Last Meeting

The two sides just met at Goodison Park towards the end of April in a rescheduled fixture, with the game ending 1-1. The Foxes had started strong and scored early, and threatened to grab another missing hatful of chances, but the Blues had their own opportunities to score too with Richarlison culpable for a couple of big misses. The Brazilian made up for his wastefulness though in the dying minutes of the game with a well-taken equalizer in a frenetic finish where either side could have snatched all three points.

The last time the Toffees went to King Power Stadium was in December 2020 when the Blues came away with a tidy 2-0 win behind closed doors, with Richarlison and Mason Holgate grabbing the goals. Richy particularly enjoys playing against the Foxes, and has scored five goals in seven league fixtures against Leicester.