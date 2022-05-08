Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - What an incredible showing for the Blues, doing the hard work and to a man they all deserved the win today. Only Everton’s first away win since the end of August, can you believe that?!

Craig Pawson blows the final whistle, Everton have won!! The Toffees are out of the relegation zone!! Blue smoke bombs going off, the traveling support have carried the Blues to a huge, huge, huge away win.

90+3’ - Rondon wins a foul off Fofana who is booked. This should see out the clock.

90+2’ - Another cross in and Castagne heads it down, Pickford falls on it again.

90+1’ - Gordon controls the ball in the Leicester half and is fouled! The Blues will run the clock down even more.

90’ - Three minutes to be added on! High cross into the box that Pickford collects and falls down on!

85’ - Doucoure with a poor pass and Leicester has the ball back. Can we hold on?!

82’ - Another cross and Barnes gets his head to it, flashes just wide, whew!! Everton need to defend better.

80’ - Daka goes off and old friend Ademola Lookman is on.

Another shot from distance, and Iheanacho’s shot bounces just ahead of Pickford but he gather safely with Vardy hovering for the rebound.

75’ - Gordon cut down by Evans just by the goalline, almost like a short corner. Gordon can’t clear the first man and Leicester clear.

Tielemans takes a shot from distance, deflected but straight at Pickford. Ten-man Leeds have pulled one back at Arsenal.

73’ - Chance! Gordon finds Richy in the box, much like the goal that he scored back at Goodison, but it’s blocked and seems to go off a Leicester hand, and Everton want a penalty but nothing doing. The VAR check confirms Pawson’s no-call.

Salomon Rondon comes on for Gray who gets a big hand from both the away and home support.

71’ - Another massive save from the Everton goalie, this time from a deflected shot by Barnes. The corner is deep and to Vardy but Coleman can hoof it clear.

68’ - PICKFORD AGAIN! Deep cross is headed back across goal, Barnes tries to stab it in and the goalie is smartly across to palm it away for a corner.

The corner is deep, mishit by Barnes, and somehow it goes through a number of blue shirts. What a performance again from Pickford.

66’ - Gray is running away with the ball and pulled down, Everton lucky to get the foul because it had gone away from him.

Mykolenko looks to have pulled something and is coming off, Jonjoe Kenny is now on. Meanwhile Jamie Vardy is on for the hosts.

64’ - Stunning save! Mendy curls a great shot from the Everton right after a corner, it’s going into the far post and Jordan Pickford claws that away with his right hand, brilliant! The subsequent corner is also cleared away.

57’ - It’s not all going Leicester’s way, the Blues are holding the ball and moving it around without any real pressure, but at least it’s winding the clock down. A shot from Gray from distance, but it’s well over. Still 2-0 to Arsenal in London.

52’ - Iwobi in space and tries to find Doucoure rushing in the middle but Leicester cut it out and counter, Iwobi does very well to come back and defend.

Now Gray breaks and Richy finds Gordon in space, bad first touch and a defender comes across to block the shot.

49’ - Evans runs into Richy on the Everton right. Gray to put the freekick into the box, cleared. Iwobi cross back in and Richy goes down and wants a penalty! Nothing doing from the ref, haven’t seen a replay yet.

46’ - Second half is underway. Harvey Barnes has come on for Ayoze Perez.

Mendy clatters into Gordon from behind and is the first booking of the game.

Halftime Thoughts - Everton really have to tighten up at the back because they have the lead now like they did at Burnley, but really have to improve their communication.

45+3’ - We get to halftime without much incident, Everton lead 2-1. Leeds are down 2-0 and the Blues are out of the relegation zone.

45’ - Everton simply have to hold on here, three or so minutes to be added on.

43’ - Couple of chances for the Blues to make a concerted break, but they haven’t been able to find the right pass.

Gordon tugged down, ref doesn’t give a foul but now Iwobi gets tangled up with Dewsbury-Hall, and the Leicester player is down hurt. This is bad for the youngster who has been a joy to watch this season. Looks like an ankle issue, but he’s back on now.

38’ - Miscommunications at the back will doom the Blues here. No one is talking to anyone and now Holgate and Keane confuse each other. What is happening?!

35’ - There was a quiet spell for a couple of minutes there, but it’s back to breakneck speed again. Kudos to Leicester for keeping that up considering they’ve been playing two games a week for some time now.

Everton are in a mid-block, not pressing too high and just ceding the midfield to the hosts.

30’ - Everton lead again!! Blues win a corner on the right, Gray puts it in the box, Richy’s header is only blocked by Schmeichel and Holgate reacts quickest to nod home!! 2-1 Blues!

The Foxes have weakness from setpieces and the Blues took advantage there.

28’ - Sustained spell of possession for the Blues in the opposing half, but they fail to find any openings.

23’ - As expected, Leicester are controlling possession, the Blues are sitting in their 5-4-1 and looking to hit the hosts in their 3-5-2 on the counter.

18’ - Bad news for the Blues here, Mina is down injured and coming off, Michael Keane is on for him.

Arsenal lead Leeds 2-0 now.

15’ - Amartey takes a crack from over 30 yards out, just over the bar, Pickford had that covered.

12’ - Disaster! Mina fluffs a high ball, then Coleman runs into the big man, both go down and all of a sudden Daka is all alone with Pickford, and he makes no mistake, it’s 1-1. Arghhhhhhh.

Everton almost score a goal at one end, then concede the equalizer moments later that the other end!



What a match we have on our hands!



10’ - Doucoure launches a counter attack and then gets his foot to a ball back into the box from Gray, it squirms through Schmeichel, hits the post and goalie pounces on it before Doucs can follow up! So close.

8’ - Oooh! Iheanacho inches away from a cross that Pickford gratefully gathers.

6’ - WHAT A SENSATIONAL GOAL!!! MYKOLENKO!!!!!

Iwobi makes amends with a cross from the right touchline to just outside the box and Mykolenko hits that beautifully on the volley, not a chance for Schmeichel to even get a hand on that and the ball nestles in the far bottom corner!

Everton lead 1-0 and news from the Emirates is that Arsenal lead Leeds early on too.

WHAT A START FOR EVERTON!



Vitaliy Mykolenko scores an incredible volley to give Everton an early lead.



With Leeds losing to Arsenal, Everton move out of the Relegation zone and Leeds drop into it.



4’ - Iheanacho now behind the backline and Pickford has to make another save, offside this time. Everton are not settling into this game, much like the last time they played the Foxes.

3’ - Oof!! Murderous back pass from Iwobi and Delph is unable to control, Daka is able to round Pickford and Mina slides in to make a goal-saving clearance!!

The corner is into the six-yard box and headed well clear.

1’ - Underway at King Power!

As promised, the 3,000-plus Everton fans are making themselves heard.

Lineups

The lineups are out and Frank Lampard has stuck with the same XI that gutted out a win last week. The Foxes will be in a 4-2-3-1, with James Maddison out.

Everton

Leicester City

Preview

Five games to go for Everton, and with just about everything going their way from Saturday’s fixtures, the Blues need points desperately. Watford’s relegation was confirmed and Burnley slipped to a heavy home defeat, and now the Toffees have two games in hand over the Clarets, but all of that will count for nothing if they don’t start making those count by picking up points.

Today’s opponents Leicester City were knocked out of the Europa Conference League at the semi-final stage in disappointing circumstances on Thursday, so it will be interesting to see how many changes Brendan Rodgers will make and indeed with nothing to play for how motivated they will be.

The last time the two sides met just a couple of weeks ago the Blues were coming off a ten-day break and looked flat as the Foxes easily passed their way out of the press and ran rings around their hosts at Goodison Park.

Everton’s away form has been utterly horrendous — the worst in the league actually — so Frank Lampard will have to find a way to channel the aggression and intensity we saw at Anfield and then last weekend against Chelsea at the King Power Stadium for the Blues to have any chance of surviving the drop.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 34

Date and start time: Sunday, 8th May at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 32,312

Weather: 59°F/15°C, partly cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 5 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Telemundo - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety 2, RMC Sport 3

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The two sides just met at Goodison Park towards the end of April in a rescheduled fixture, with the game ending 1-1. The Foxes had started strong and scored early, and threatened to grab another missing hatful of chances, but the Blues had their own opportunities to score too with Richarlison culpable for a couple of big misses. The Brazilian made up for his wastefulness though in the dying minutes of the game with a well-taken equalizer in a frenetic finish where either side could have snatched all three points.

The last time the Toffees went to King Power Stadium was in December 2020 when the Blues came away with a tidy 2-0 win behind closed doors, with Richarlison and Mason Holgate grabbing the goals. Richy particularly enjoys playing against the Foxes, and has scored five goals in seven league fixtures against Leicester.