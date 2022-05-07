School of Science Radio, Episode 120 | Everton Into The Final Stretch

This is what it all comes down to. Fourteen days, five games, and Everton still sitting in the relegation zone although they do have a game in hand over Burnley and Leeds United just above them.

A big win at home against Chelsea last weekend meant the Blues are still in touching distance of the pair ahead of them, and face two away games in four days as they look to ensure their Premier League survival.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geno is joined by Calvin to recap what the Blues did right in their gritty win against Chelsea, before they preview the Sunday clash against Leicester City quickly followed by a trip to Watford FC on Wednesday.

They also touch on the charge of improper conduct levied on Frank Lampard by the FA for his comments regarding the refereeing following the Merseyside Derby, as well as the investigation into Richarlison picking up the smoke bomb that was flung onto the pitch following his winner against Chelsea.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded on Friday May 6th.)

You can click here to listen to this week’s podcast, or find the podcast player at the bottom of the page.

Alternatively, SOS Radio is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available.

Make sure to subscribe and leave us feedback on your desired platform, and don’t forget to follow the gang on Twitter.