Everton at Leicester: Predicted Line-Up | Same Again?

Once more into the fray.

Everton are fighting for their lives and a first win on away soil since August would be very timely indeed.

So how will Super Frank line up his Blues at Leicester City on Sunday?

Who’s Out?

There’s no fresh injury concerns for the Blues, with Andre Gomes joining the list of available players after a few weeks on the sidelines.

Donny van de Beek still isn’t quite fit, while Ben Godfrey is still a couple of weeks away.

Other than that, it’s just long-term absentees Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson on the sidelines.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS LEICESTER

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Mina, Godfrey (INJURY) , Holgate, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Coleman, Kenny, Patterson (INJURY)

Midfielders: Allan, Doucoure, Delph, Gomes, Dele, van de Beek (INJURY) , Davies

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend (INJURY) , Iwobi, El Ghazi

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Rondon, Tosun, Dobbin

Tactics and Formation

It’s hard to make a case to drop anyone who started last week, such was the force of the performance.

Allan may return for Fabian Delph if the latter’s minutes need managing given his injury record, but Everton’s number eight put in a feisty shift last week and deserves to keep his place.

The only real question is whether the system will change, given that the Blues surprised a few by slipping into a 5-2-3 with Alex Iwobi at right wing-back last week.

The Blues last faced Leicester just a few weeks ago, though, with a 4-3-3 setup favoured then, and I expect a return to that this week. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was not available for that game and Richarlison was mostly ineffective against the Foxes big centrehalves, with the game changing drastically once Salomon Rondon came on as a target man.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 9/10

Mason Holgate – 8/10

Yerry Mina – 9/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 9/10

Fabian Delph – 7/10

Good chance he could be rested with Allan coming in.

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 8/10

Alex Iwobi – 8/10

Anthony Gordon – 9/10

Richarlison – 8/10

Slight injury issue but should be fine.

Demarai Gray – 7/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Jonjoe Kenny

Michael Keane

Allan

Andre Gomes

Dele Alli

Anwar El-Ghazi

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Salomon Rondon