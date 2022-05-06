Friday’s Toffee Bites: Jordan Pickford rumours, Kean and Tosun latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Under-18s manager Paul Tait reflects on his side’s season and what’s to come from the promising group. [EFC]

Richarlison’s friends and family talk about the 24-year-old’s resiliency and talent in this in-depth piece on our Brazilian. [BBC]

Seems like Ancelotti still has some blue in him after all. Best of luck, Carlo.

| Ancelotti: "I'm very happy to play another Champions League final. Playing against Liverpool is like a Derby for me, I'm still a fan of Everton!" — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 4, 2022

As if you couldn’t already tell it’s a slow news day, Jordan Pickford is the latest player linked with a move away from the club this summer. [talkSPORT]

Juventus seem to currently be in a sticky situation regarding Moise Kean, as the 22-year-old continues to disappoint. [Sport Witness via Gazzetta Dello Sport]

Cenk Tosun’s injury woes may hinder a potential move away this summer, just like they have every transfer window since his signing. [Goodison News via Sabah]

