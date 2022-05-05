Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Hypocritical league charge against Lampard, Richarlison latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“It is going to be hard work over the final five games and it is on us as a team to keep working on the training pitch every day, giving 100-per-cent effort and commitment. If we do that, the quality will come.

“Richarlison worked hard for 45 minutes against Chelsea and had a couple of chances, then he got his reward with the goal in the 46th minute, because he’d continued working hard.” - Jordan Pickford talks about Everton’s effort in the weekend win. [EFC]

Frank Lampard has been charged with ‘improper conduct’ for his comments following the Merseyside Derby where he was livid about Everton being denied a penalty when Anthony Gordon was brought down.

Hmm, guess which Premier League manager said similar things after a game this season and there was no issue whatsoever?

Remember no charge for this.



Spot the difference. pic.twitter.com/Sa728JkUka — Ian G (@IanG1878) May 4, 2022

Apparently Richarlison could still be facing some repercussions after picking up a smoke bomb and hurling it following his goal. He is said to be recovering from a calf ailment that saw him taken off late on, but is expected to be fit for the Sunday trip to Leicester City.

Merseyside police still looking into Richarlison ‘flare’ incident on Sunday at Goodison Park. FA won’t rule on it until police investigation is done. #efc — Alistair Magowan (@alistairmagowan) May 4, 2022

Club legend Tony Hibbert will be making a return to the city as part of Everton alumnus Ronny Goodlass’s event to raise funds for his Health Through Sport charity. [Echo]

Everton continue to be linked with Wolves winger Adama Traore, whose loan spell at Barcelona has gone disastrously wrong. Kevin Thelwell, who brought Traore to Wolves, now in charge at Everton who knows if this is real or not. [The Hard Tackle]

What To Watch

There’s two games each in the Europa League and Europa Conference League - specifically for Everton, their Sunday opponents Leicester City travel to Rome to take on AS Roma in the second leg of their semifinal.

