Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Everton vs Arsenal US tour date leaked, Lampard talks Leicester, and more

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton v Nottingham Forest: U18 Premier League Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

Despite falling to Manchester City 7-0, the U23s have avoided relegation. Here’s hoping our senior side can claim the same energy. [RBM]

If EA Sports were smart, they’d steal this FIFA cover in a heartbeat. Well in, Richy!

Despite the iconic celebration that will live on in Everton folklore, it seems that Richarlison will be receiving a bit of discipline for his actions.

There have been sources reporting that Everton are going to the States for pre-season again this summer. Now it seems there’s a speculative date making the rounds, and it looks like it could be July 7th against Arsenal in Baltimore, Maryland.

We need to be a unit that fights in these five games like we did against Chelsea. Whether the players start the game or come on as a sub, the squad has to be together. They showed against Chelsea that they are, but that means nothing if we don’t follow it up. We have to follow it up...we have a week now [before the Leicester game] to get Dom more fit, because he can be a big player for us – we know that – and to keep the levels in the squad high and positive. We have five big games left and still have a lot of work to do,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Everton Under-18s fall to Nottingham Forest 3-1. [EFC]

Not the best referee appointment for Everton’s match against Leicester this Sunday, as the controversial Craig Pawson and Lee Mason will be in charge. At this point are there any refs left that haven't shafted us?

Real Madrid take on Manchester City with a spot in the Champions League Final on the horizon.

Full schedule of games here.

