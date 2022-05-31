Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Richarlison & Allan comments, Zinchenko, Ajer & Colwill linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours]

“I think my professional destiny will remain unchanged. I’ll stay at Everton, as far as I know: I’m fine in England.” - Allan talking about his future with Everton. [La Lazio Siamo Noi]

Richarlison says he’s already spoken to the Everton Board and manager Frank Lampard about his future, and that it makes him “speechless” to even think about leaving Everton. [RBM]

Manchester City are interested in Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite. [Daily Mail]

In an in-depth piece, reliable Everton writers Patrick Boyland and Greg O’Keeffe mention a number of names that Everton have been keeping tabs on, including Vitalii Mykolenko compatriot Oleksandr Zinchenko of the champions Manchester City, and a trio of centerhalves in James Tarkowski, Kristoffer Ajer and Levi Colwill. [The Athletic]

“It’s been a bit more relaxed with this manager, I can play my game, and, hopefully, keep doing well for the team. I feel I have had more support to show what I can do – and consistently playing games in my position is a huge help because I can get settled and know what I am doing.” - Mason Holgate has credited manager Frank Lampard for the turnaround in his playing performances this season. [EFC]

