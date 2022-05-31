The Top 10 Everton Goals of the 2021/22 Season

Despite only scoring 51 goals in all competitions this season, the Toffees managed to net some cracking goals at a rate well above previous seasons. In this article, I’ll be counting down the Top 10 Goals of Everton’s season. Before I start, let me quickly explain how I ranked these goals. First and foremost, the goal itself, including the build-up and the difficulty of the finish, is the number one factor for these rankings, but I am also taking into account the importance of the goal and the scenes it caused.

Please remember that this is just my opinion; feel free to give me your Top 10 in the comments below! Now, without further adieu...

10. Demarai Gray vs Burnley - September 13th

This fantastic counter-attack took place just 27 seconds after a Burnley kickoff which followed an unbelievable goal from Andros Townsend that features much higher in this list. Abdoulaye Doucoure made one of the best passes of the season, sending Demarai Gray through on goal and the Evertonians wild just a few seconds later.

9. Michael Keane vs Crystal Palace - May 19th

Everton looked all but dead and buried in the most important game of the season after falling two goals behind in the first half against Palace in a must-win game. They would go on to complete one of the greatest comebacks in the club’s illustrious history, and it all started with Michael Keane, who controlled Holgate’s header down and slammed home with the outside of his weaker left boot; an incredibly accomplished finish for a center half. Not only was the goal itself impressive, but it also sparked a comeback for the ages, and so it has to be on this list.

8. Richarlison vs Chelsea - May 1st

This goal finds its way into the Top 10 mainly on the importance factor, but also because it typified what Evertonians want from their team. Exactly one minute into the second half, Richarlison chased down Azpilicueta just outside of the Chelsea box and intercepted his attempted clearance. Demarai Gray was on hand to tap the ball back to the Brazilian, who effortlessly passed the ball beyond Edouard Mendy and gave Everton a priceless three points; a goal born solely out of desire and hard work.

7. Abdoulaye Doucoure vs Southampton - August 14th

Our next goal comes from all the way back in the first game of the season, a match that feels like an eternity ago after the hardships and stress of this season. After Adam Armstrong’s debut goal from a Keane mistake saw Southampton lead at the break, Everton scored three second-half goals to win Benitez’s first game in charge; the winner coming in the form of a screamer from Abdoulaye Doucoure. He collected a headed pass from Iwobi, turned 360 degrees through traffic, and slammed the ball off the post and into the top bins.

6. Alex Iwobi vs Newcastle - March 17th

After VAR incorrectly sent Allan off in a pivotal clash at Goodison Park against the Magpies, Frank Lampard seemed content with a point, but Alex Iwobi had other ideas. After a crunching tackle from captain Seamus Coleman, the Nigerian skipped past Dan Burn, played into the feet of Calvert-Lewin, and then expertly stroked home the Englishman’s return ball with his left foot deep into stoppage time. I don’t think any of us had ever seen limbs in the Park End quite like that.

5. Dominic Calvert-Lewin vs Crystal Palace - May 19th

Now we’re really getting to the part where it’s difficult to rank any of these goals behind the others, but we’ll start with the most important goal of the year. As previously mentioned, Everton pulled off a remarkable comeback against Crystal Palace to secure their Premier League status, and the winning goal came through a striker who had struggled for goals since returning from injury. After Zaha fouled Coleman in a dangerous position, Demarai Gray whipped in an absolute peach of a ball and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s subsequent diving header sent Goodison Park into delirium. I feel guilty placing this goal so low, but the ones ahead of it are just that special. If this were a moment of the season list, it would take top spot without a shadow of a doubt.

4. Demarai Gray vs Arsenal - December 6th

In what would be Rafa Benitez’s last league victory in charge, Everton left it late to claim what was a deserved victory. Richarlison had two goals ruled out for marginal offside decisions before finally nullifying Martin Odegaard’s opener, and it was Demarai Gray in the 92nd minute who produced a moment of brilliance to claim the three points. After great work in midfield from Andre Gomes, the winger gathered the pass, drove inside of Tomiyasu, and unleashed an absolute thunderbolt off the post which garnered one of the best pieces of commentary in Martin Tyler’s long career.

3. Richarlison at Norwich City - January 15th

Next, we have by far the most underrated goal in Everton’s season. Although it did not change what was a horrific result at Carrow Road and subsequently Rafa Benitez’s job, the individual brilliance of the finish puts it straight in my Top 3. After Tim Krul was only able to half-clear Mykolenko’s lofted cross, Richarlison took matters into his own hands and produced a simply spectacular bicycle kick. The events of the game completely overshadowed the goal, and rightfully so, but looking back it’s hard to put it any lower than this.

2. Andros Townsend vs Burnley - September 13th

Despite being the only Everton goal to become an official Premier League Goal of the Season Nominee, Andros Townsend’s screamer against the Clarets takes the silver medal in my list. The 30-year-old has been known to pull out wonder goals from thin air throughout his career, his volley against City the perfect example, and he did so for the first time in an Everton shirt with this belter at the Park End. After a dip of the shoulder and a shimmy inside, Townsend picked out the top-left corner of Nick Pope’s goal with a dipping and curling effort that wouldn’t have been saved even with two keepers in net. This was a goal fit to win any Goal of the Season contest but has been just edged out by the final entry in my opinion.

1. Vitalii Mykolenko at Leicester City - May 8th

I have to agree with the fan vote, which did indeed award Vitalii Mykolenko the official Everton Goal of Season award for his spectacular goal in a crucial victory at the King Power. In my opinion, hitting the ball out of the air on the volley from a cross-field pass is the most difficult skill in the entire sport, and the Ukrainian made it look easy, blasting the ball as far into Kaspar Schmeichel’s bottom right-hand corner as possible. Combined with the importance of that away win, the first for Everton since August, this has to take top spot for me. As an added bonus, it’s also the only goal on this list that was scored away from Goodison Park. What a strike from Mykolenko- he’s magic, you know!

Add any other goals you feel we missed on this list in the comments below.