Monday’s Toffee Bites: Pickford wins Save of the Year, Big Dunc rumours, and more

RBM writer Geoff takes a look at some potential free agents Everton could take a look at this summer. [RBM]

Birthday boy Mykolenko meets with Ukrainian refugees. [EFC]

U23s midfielder Sebastian Quirk signs new deal. [EFC]

There were reportedly several Premier League scouts in attendance to watch Levi Colwill in action yesterday. Here’s hoping Everton were one of those teams. [Goal]

Ancelotti had some good things to say about his time with the club following his Champions League win, and also shared that some Everton icons reached out to him.

“I hope to be here a long time, I was also happy at Everton but Everton will be happy tonight. I have received messages from Leighton Baines, Duncan Ferguson and the Everton staff. I have great memories of them” - Carlo Ancelotti after winning the Champions League pic.twitter.com/jTR3rHRb7o — The Bobble (@ElBobble) May 29, 2022

Marco Silva reflects on his time with Everton, following new club Fulham’s promotion. [Echo]

Looks like Blackburn Rovers are interested in Big Dunc’s services.

EXCL: Blackburn Rovers strongly considering appointing Duncan Ferguson as manager. Everton assistant is prepared to leave. #EFC —  Adam Brown (@AdamMNVi) May 29, 2022

A well-deserved Save of the Season award for Pickford.

A stunning stop in a season-defining display! @JPickford1 is 2021/22's Castrol Save of the Season winner #PLAwards | @Everton pic.twitter.com/9aZhX3qkHz — Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2022

