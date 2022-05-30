 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Pickford wins Save of the Year, Big Dunc rumours, and more

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
Seb Quirk Contract Signing Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

We hope all of our American readers have a happy Memorial Day weekend. Here’s to those who serve and have served.

RBM writer Geoff takes a look at some potential free agents Everton could take a look at this summer. [RBM]

Birthday boy Mykolenko meets with Ukrainian refugees. [EFC]

U23s midfielder Sebastian Quirk signs new deal. [EFC]

There were reportedly several Premier League scouts in attendance to watch Levi Colwill in action yesterday. Here’s hoping Everton were one of those teams. [Goal]

Ancelotti had some good things to say about his time with the club following his Champions League win, and also shared that some Everton icons reached out to him.

Marco Silva reflects on his time with Everton, following new club Fulham’s promotion. [Echo]

Looks like Blackburn Rovers are interested in Big Dunc’s services.

A well-deserved Save of the Season award for Pickford.

