Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Myra Everton’s latest hero, praise for Pickford

“It was a special reception, and it shows what a special club we are. I’m in my seventh year here and I know how big this club is.

“It was a bittersweet moment – receptions like that are what you want to play football for, and it gets the hairs on the back of your neck up. But it [the welcome to the ground] was ultimately because we are somewhere in the table we don’t want to be. We had to use that to spur us on, though, and we did just that.” - Mason Holgate talking about the special welcome the players had to the ground. [EFC]

The five key stats from the game highlight a couple of very good performances for the Blues. [RBM]

The latest episode of Tunnel Access is brilliant as it shows the reception the players got as they arrived for the game, all the way through to the final whistle.

Before the game, Evertonians found a new mascot in their battle for relegation as local dog Myra got ferried over the masses of supporters gathering outside the ground. Here’s her full story. [Mirror]

One man was not very surprised by Jordan Pickford’s Man of the Match performance in the win on Sunday - his goalkeeping coach at Everton Alan Kelly. [Daily Mail]

Everton’s closest rivals in the relegation battle Leeds United have been hit by injuries to two key players - Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas. [Echo]

