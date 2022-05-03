FA WSL Recap: Everton Women 2-2 Tottenham | Toffees steal a point

On a night that started with an early goal, Everton gave the fans something to cheer about in its final home fixture, playing a 2-2 draw against Tottenham.

Lucy Graham, who captained the Toffees Sunday night, opened the affair in fine fashion, narrowly missing the net for the opening tally in the second minute. But after Graham failed to convert in front of net, Tottenham wingback Asmita Ale put the visitors up after just five minutes.

For 80 minutes, Everton trailed Tottenham, but the home side finally leveled five minutes from the full-time whistle; second-half substitute Kenza Dali sent a curling ball into the box, and Danielle Turner, who was playing in an advanced midfield role, smashed home a header.

However, the celebrations were short-lived as Josie Green put Tottenham back in front seconds later.

But under the lights and in front of a home crowd that has supported Everton through a tumultuous season, defender Megan Finnigan rewarded those still on the grounds of Walton Hall Park. In the dying seconds of the fixture, the England international rose above her defender and connected for the Toffees’ second headed goal of the night to steal a point.

The final home game for the 2021/22 season will be one to remember!



Take a look on the action! #EFC #BarclaysFAWSL pic.twitter.com/v4ltRYXdZS — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) May 2, 2022

Spirits were high in Liverpool in one of the most thrilling matches of the year. While Everton worked well as a collective unit, one of the players of the match for the Merseyside outfit, of which there were several, was backup goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan. Filling in for Sandy MacIver, the Irish shot-stopper got a hand to eight of Tottenham’s 10 attempts.

In the 30’, she denied striker Rachel Williams, who fired a shot headed for the top right corner that looked certain to be a goal. Then in the 67’, Brosnan got a hand to a shot and pushed the ball onto the crossbar.

Not only was Brosnan superb in net, but the fullbacks also helped push the Blues forward all night; both left-back Poppy Pattinson and right-back Leonie Maier contributed offensively from the flanks and limited Tottenham’s wingers out wide.

The two sides played an expert chess match Sunday night as Tottenham outshot Everton 10-3 but gave up 55% possession and lost the passing battle. One point means that Everton can do no worse than 10th, and a win plus an Aston Villa loss next weekend would see Finnigan and co. finish the season in ninth.

Sunday was just the fourth time in 21 league games this season Everton has scored two or more goals. The Merseyside club plays its final league match of the season next Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion, which fell 7-2 to Manchester City Saturday.

Here is what the two goal scorers had to say after the contest: