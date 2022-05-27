Friday’s Toffee Bites: Kenny future, Richarlison rumours, new shirt sponsor update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I was being honest [when declaring Seamus Coleman one of the best people I’ve met], I have never met anyone who has his morals and standards and he is an incredible player. You talk about legends of football clubs and he is certainly one of those,” says Frank Lampard. [EFC]

Peter Reid and Kevin Sheedy had great things to say after their visit of Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium. [EFC]

Everton were reportedly tracking Blackpool keeper Chris Maxwell, but the deal has fallen through. [Lancs Live]

It looks like Everton’s new shirt sponsor should be announced soon.

It’s been done for a little while, as I said on the Twitter space last week. Premier League survival was imperative. It will be announced over the next couple of weeks and is worth more than Cazoo. — The Bobble (@ElBobble) May 26, 2022

“Trust, playing time and development. That’s important to me. I have to feel comfortable, but basically a lot is possible. Schalke is the only club from the Bundesliga that I have played for, so of course I have a special bond there. But there are many interesting clubs in Germany, the league offers a lot,” says Jonjoe Kenny. [Echo via Sport1]

It seems like Richarlison has plenty of potential suitors, including the likes of PSG, Spurs, and Real Madrid. [Daily Mail]

Looks like La Liga side Real Mallorca are eyeing Salomon Rondon. [Daily Mail]

“We will have a conversation with Everton this week, to see where they are at with it and where we are at with it, and see if that’s aligned. We have to respect the fact that he [Nathan Broadhead] is an Everton player. We have seen him as our player for the year, because we had to get the best out of him but now that the season is finished he unfortunately goes back to being an Everton player,” says Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman. [The Northern Echo]

Under 23s keeper Zan-Luk Leban signs new deal. [EFC]

Everton rumoured to be interested in RC Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure. A midfield of two Doucoure’s would be worth it alone. [Mirror]

What To Watch

Not too much action on today.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook