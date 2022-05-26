Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Thelwell’s transfer policy, Harrison linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Youngster Lewis Warrington has been given a new two-year deal by Everton. [RBM]

Everton announced the winners of their 2021-22 Season Awards. [RBM]

New Everton Director of Football Kevin Thelwell has a plan regarding how he wants to run the club’s footballing operations including transfers. [The Athletic (paywall)]

Everton are one of the clubs being linked with Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. [90 Min]

“He’s a football legend. And of course he has a certain aura. But he’s just a good guy and knows how to deal with us. I can say that I really like playing under him. Of course, it’s also up to him [the reason for Everton’s survival], but not only. I never stopped working on myself, kept going full throttle and presented myself to the coaching team in the best possible way. Football is always about never burying your head in the sand. The coach has given me confidence, which is good for every player and also affects the performance.” - Jonjoe Kenny on Everton manager Frank Lampard. [Sport 1, via Liverpool Echo]

