Everton sign youngster to new contract

Everton announced earlier today that they had signed youngster Lewis Warrington to a new two-year deal. The 19-year old had an excellent first half of the season with David Unsworth’s Under-23 side before going out on loan to League Two Tranmere Rovers where he had an instant impact, leading them to a ninth placed finish.

The Birkenhead native has been a lifelong Blue, joining the Academy at six years of age and with his current contract set to expire this summer, this is a timely addition to the talented group in the Under-23s while giving him another couple of seasons to show that he can make the step up to the first team.

Speaking during his signing today, the teenager said -

“It feels brilliant to extend my time here. I’ve supported Everton all my life and playing for my boyhood club is what I’ve dreamt of. To sign another deal, it’s massive for me, my family and my friends. They’re all made up for me. “It’s been a good season for me personally. To go on loan and get that experience so early was good. I feel I’ve developed my game. I went to Tranmere as a sitting midfielder but the loan has transformed me into an all-round centre midfielder. “I feel more athletic and fitter and it should help me a lot for next season. Every game is different in that league, so you’ve got to adapt to it. The Tranmere fans want you to do well, but they also demand 100-per-cent effort from you like Evertonians do. I really enjoyed the experience. It was a massive learning curve for me.”

Buzzing to sign a new deal with the club I love. Ready for a big season ahead. Born Blue @Everton pic.twitter.com/smkG8cD89q — Lewis Warrington (@LewisEFC10) May 25, 2022

The midfielder talked about his admiration for manager Frank Lampard, who during his playing career was one of the most highly regarded the country has produced.

“My next goal is to go up and train with the First Team, try to impress, and give my all in every training session. “You wouldn’t really be a midfielder if you’ve never said you have looked up to players like Frank Lampard. I certainly have. I want to go in and try to impress him. He’s always been a role model to me, and I would like to learn from him and hopefully that will make me into an even better player.”

Everton are starting to build up a stable of midfield prospects in their youth ranks, with Charlie Whitaker and Tyler Onyango continuing to impress, and Isaac Price making his first team debut away at Arsenal on the last day of the season and almost scoring too.