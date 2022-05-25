Apply Now To Join The Everton Fans’ Forum

The application window to become a member of the Everton Fans’ Forum is will close in less than a week, with the group looking to add three new members, with a trio of current representatives about to end their tenures.

Made up of a diverse group of Evertonians, the Fans’ Forum meets with the Club on a monthly basis and acts as a critical conduit to the wider fanbase to deliver feedback, test ideas and take part in key Club projects.

The Fans’ Forum will also have a position on the soon-to-be-established Fan Advisory Board (FAB), which will be consulted on long-term strategic issues and meet regularly with the Club’s Board of Directors.

The Fans Forum played a key role along with a number of fans and supporters groups to ramp up the support for the club in the last month of the 2021-22 season as the team was flagging. That heightened awareness went a long way towards ensuring the club was able to get out of the relegation zone with fans packing the streets ahead of home games and making themselves heard away as well.

Applications for new members open from Monday 16 May and close at midnight GMT on Monday 30 May.

The successful applicants will join the Fans’ Forum for a three-year term, during which they will represent supporters and take part in Club project groups. Applicants should be over the age of 18.

>>> APPLY TO BE A MEMBER OF THE FANS’ FORUM NOW!

In addition to any ad-hoc business, the Fans’ Forum also has a series on ongoing project groups, covering topics such as the new stadium, Goodison Park atmosphere, retail, in-stadium catering, international and sustainability.

Over the past year, the Forum has continued to play a leading role in representing the views of Evertonians, including bringing together and working with supporter groups to enhance the atmosphere at Goodison Park on matchdays and in the lead up to away fixtures. This has included the most recent welcomes and send-offs for the First-Team coach.

At the beginning of the 2021/22 season, the group also launched its “Evertonians Against Hate” campaign, highlighting intolerance to any forms of discrimination. The Forum was subsequently the catalyst for Everton’s involvement as the first Premier League club to formally support HerGameToo, which aims to raise awareness of sexist abuse within and around football.

That campaign led to a survey of female Evertonians to better understand the issues they face, the creation of a global network of supporters to test ideas and increase awareness of how supporters can safely report abuse.

Meanwhile, the Forum brought together key supporter and stakeholder groups to gather feedback from Evertonians in the wake of the failed European Super League proposals. This included submitting written and providing oral evidence to Tracey Crouch MP, as part of the Government’s Fan Led Review into Football Governance.

Thinking about applying for the Everton Fans’ Forum?



Here is our outgoing Chair @BlueVirtuous reflecting on his 3 years https://t.co/D9nUH5HdlV pic.twitter.com/qHkqBfz3hp — Everton Fans' Forum (@EFC_FansForum) May 24, 2022

The Fans’ Forum also formed part of the Everton Stakeholder Steering Group (ESSG), leading to the creation of a new Fan Advisory Board, which will be consulted on strategic issues impacting the Club and through which there will be fan representation at Board meetings.

On a global level, the Forum has continued to evolve and develop the global network of Everton supporter groups, providing insights and feedback from overseas Blues on their priorities. This had led to the expansion of retail outlets selling official merchandise across North America and Northern Ireland. The Retail group has met with representatives of Everton’s technical and retail partners, hummel and Fanatics, and holds regular meetings with senior members of the Club’s Partnerships team.

The Communications & Engagement group has delivered regular podcasts and appeared across a number of fan media channels to keep supporters updated on the range of issues it discusses with the Club, as well as playing an active role for the Football Supporters’ Association, contributing to its response to the Fan Led Review.

Tony Sampson, the new Chair of the Everton Fans’ Forum, stressed the importance of the Forum’s role in directing the Club’s future.

“This is a really important moment in our Club’s history. We’ve seen the impact that listening to the views, ideas and perspectives of Evertonians and working together can have, whether that be in making Goodison a fortress, championing a better experience for women supporters, or advocating for a stronger voice on the key strategic issues impacting our Club. “The Forum is a team of committed Evertonians, representing the diversity of our fanbase that seeks to engage with and provide a route for Evertonians to have a say on the things that matter most to them - whether that be through some of our established project groups, reacting to issues as they arise, or as a member of the soon to be established Fan Advisory Board (FAB). “If there are any Blues that feel they’ve got something to offer, can volunteer their time and want to make a difference, I’d encourage them to apply.”

Interviews for shortlisted candidates will take place during the week commencing 6 June and will be followed by a supporters’ vote in June. Those with the highest votes in the fan election will become new Forum members - and take part in June’s meeting at the end of the month.

The Everton Fans’ Forum is committed to equal opportunities, being fully representative of the fanbase, and will provide a fully inclusive recruitment process.

If you are interested in applying to become a member of the Everton Fans’ Forum, please complete the application form here.