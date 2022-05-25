Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Gbamin, Simms & Virginia talk future, Sarr and Almiron linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

RBM’s Tom reflects on the ups and downs of an extreme rollercoaster of a season. [RBM]

Agent Cenk Tosun tried convincing the club to sign promising Turkish youngster Arda Guler, but the Toffees were reportedly not interested in pursuing. [HITC via Ajansspor]

Youngster Isaac Price talks about his debut against Arsenal and his hopes for many more Premier League appearances to come. [EFC]

“Thanks to CSKA for giving me the opportunity to demonstrate my talent and the opportunity to play football. The fans are just fantastic. I hope CSKA win many trophies in the future, and why not return to CSKA in the next two years?,” says Jean-Phillipe Gbamin. [HITC via Championat]

“We have a lot of improving to do, we are not just going to come back in and think we’ll automatically have a better season. There is work to be done, the manager has made that clear. It was not the best way to finish, but the lads worked really hard over the past month to stay in the league. We will have a break and come back fresh minded, ready to make sure we’re not in that position [fighting to avoid drop] again,” says Demarai Gray. [EFC]

Nathan Patterson has been called-up for Scotland’s upcoming matches.

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for our upcoming FIFA World Cup Play-off and UEFA Nations League fixtures. pic.twitter.com/9DnIo8LPPo — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 23, 2022

Blues linked with 24-year-old Watford winger Ismaila Sarr. [HITC via Jeunes Footeux]

Looks like Everton are interested in Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron.

Sources tell me that Miguel Almiron is highly praised by Eddie Howe & the #NUFC brass but would also like to play a huge part at the club next season.



Everton, Fulham, Sevilla & Napoli are among the clubs interested in the Paraguay international should a transfer be needed. pic.twitter.com/7eLb5Zpn4o — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) May 24, 2022

“I have two more years on my contract with Everton and Everton are also in a situation where they will need a goalkeeper, but the club’s plan has not yet been communicated to me. I feel, however, that I’m ready to play. At Sporting, at Everton, or at any other club in Europe, because I really believe in the work I have done. It was a very positive time, so we’ll see what happens,” says Joao Virginia. [Sport Witness via A Bola]

Ellis Simms thanks his Hearts teammates and fans for their support during his loan stint.

Unfortunate end to the season after such a positive season, however grateful to have been a part of this journey at such a great club. Thank you to all the players, staff and fans for making me feel so welcome as well as the amazing support! pic.twitter.com/PbaRzwEZfJ — Ellis Simms (@_ellissimms) May 23, 2022

