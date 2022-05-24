Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Tarkowski & Carter-Vickers linked, Calvert-Lewin’s message, Tosun farewell

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours]

“One thing I learned this season is that everyone in whatever walk of life is fighting battles you know nothing about, and there is no shame in finding someone to talk to and being open and honest with yourself about how you really feel. To all the young kings suppressing emotion I advise you to talk, to a friend, family member or someone that will listen, talking saved my life. It will make you realise things are never as bad as they seem, and you’ll discover that the paradox of true strength is being able to face your weaknesses.” - Dominic Calvert-Lewin shares a very personal message with the fans. [Instagram]

No further action will be taken following the altercation between Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira and the Everton fan who was seen to be taunting him before the former midfielder lashed out. [BBC]

Everton are said to have to be in the lead for relegated Burnley defender James Tarkowski, offering him a £90,000 a week wage. [Telegraph]

The Toffees are also keeping tabs on Tottenham’s USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers who just won the double with Celtic in Scotland.

Everton and Fulham are in the race for Cameron Carter-Vickers, should Celtic not agree to a transfer with Tottenham prior to June 12, a source close to the player confirmed. CCV heading to June #USMNT camp and coming off two trophy haul with Celtic this season. — Larry Henry Jr (@lhenry019) May 22, 2022

Fabrizio Romano says that Moise Kean has not been offered to Arsenal, and while Juventus are not planning to keep the striker, he won’t be returning to Everton either and will likely be sold elsewhere. [Caught Offside]

Cenk Tosun has bid Everton farewell - with his contract expiring this summer, the Turkish striker will be leaving the club.

