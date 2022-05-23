5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Season Finale at Arsenal

Everton missed out on their opportunity to leap-frog Southampton into 15th place on Sunday after conceding five to Arsenal, but in reality, the Toffees had done their job and were halfway to the beach by kickoff.

Endangered by Everyone

Last season, Everton did the double over three teams in the league, including Sunday’s opponents Arsenal, and also beat Spurs and West Ham twice each when accounting for cup matches. This season, however, they did not beat any team twice across all competitions. Anyone could beat us on any given day.

Everton have failed to do a league double over a team this season - the first time they have failed to do so since 1997/98. #EFC — EFC Statto (@EFC_Statto) May 22, 2022

Set-Piece Susceptibility

Paul Clement sure has some work to do this summer, as Everton have been shipping an incredible amount of goals from set-pieces recently. On top of the three goals conceded from corners at the Emirates, Mateta and Wissa both undid the Toffees’ defense with headers off set-pieces in the two matches prior.

3 - Arsenal are just the second side to score three goals from corner situations in a single Premier League game this season after Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in September. Threat. #PL pic.twitter.com/Rf8YBymaSs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022

Gone With a Goal

Donny van de Beek marked the end of his loan spell at Everton with a goal off the bench after replacing Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 37th minute. The last time Everton played at the Emirates on the final day, the lone goal was scored by Romelu Lukaku in what would also end up being his final appearance for the club. With his former Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik Ten Hag taking over at Old Trafford next season, it seems very unlikely that van de Beek will return to Everton next season.

First-half substitutes who scored in the first half of a league game for Everton:



Jimmy Husband (vs Derby - Sep 1973)

Wayne Rooney (vs Portsmouth - Dec 2003)

Yakubu (vs Chelsea - Dec 2009)

Steven Naismith (vs Chelsea - Sep 2015)

Donny van de Beek (vs Arsenal - May 2022)#EFC — EFC Statto (@EFC_Statto) May 22, 2022

Creative Calvert-Lewin

The only bright moment from what was an otherwise dreadful performance from Lampard’s rotated side was that goal from van de Beek, and it was set up beautifully by DCL, who now has three goal contributions in three games. Although the end of the season will abruptly cut the 25-year-old’s momentum short, seeing the big #9 back in good form is a sight for sore Evertonian eyes. Should the Toffees manage to keep hold of him this summer despite the efforts of many suitors, Calvert-Lewin seems primed to get back to his best in 2022/23.

Against Arsenal, Dominic Calvert-Lewin notched his 2nd assist in the last 8 Premier League games after only assisting 2 in the prior 95 appearances coming into today. #EFC — Garrett Post (@ParrettGost) May 22, 2022

Historically Horrible

With this defeat to Arsenal, Everton’s 2021/22 Premier League campaign is finally and mercifully over, and I’m sure we will all be trying our hardest to purge it from our memory this summer. The Toffees broke all kinds of records this season, but not in a good way. The club tied its all-time worst season in terms of points per game, finishing with an average lower even than that of the last team to relegate the club back in 1951. Luckily, the boys in blue did enough to retain Everton’s long-standing top-flight status, and here’s to hoping that they won’t cut it nearly as close next season. The only way from here is up, right? I hope I don’t regret saying that in 12 months' time...

Everton's worst ever league campaigns on a points-per-game basis. #EFC pic.twitter.com/lHVhzScOw7 — EFC Statto (@EFC_Statto) May 22, 2022

And that brings an end to my coverage of Everton’s miserable season; I just wanted to write a quick thank you to those who have been reading my pieces and to Royal Blue Mersey for taking me on as a Staff Writer mid-season! I’m lucky enough to be making the trip over to Liverpool in August and will be staying for multiple months, so I look forward to reporting from the stands of the Grand Old Lady in one of her final ever seasons. Stay tuned for off-season content from myself and the rest of the team, and have a great summer!