Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard’s summer plan, Holgate urges unity, Virginia update

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
Sporting CP v CD Santa Clara - Liga Portugal Bwin Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Everton fall to Arsenal 5-1. Here’s how it happened [RBM] and our instant reaction [RBM].

Watch the highlights below.

Let’s just forget yesterday ever happened and re-live Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s winner fro Thursday instead.

We need to improve in a lot of areas. Rest up a bit, work hard, improve in any way we can with the squad - we’ll look at the squad and see if we can get better - and stick together, because we’ve seen the power of the club when we’re together, which we have been since I’ve been here and for the last five or six weeks, in particular. When we’re together and strong and show that kind of passion that every Evertonian has who comes and watches the game, then we give ourselves a real chance. We must stick with that and improve our quality with hard work,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Get ready for a long summer of transfer rumours. Looks like the Blues are currently linked with 19-year-old Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

Portuguese club Sporting are reportedly interested in bringing back João Virgínia for another season. [Sport Witness via Record]

Mason Holgate is hopeful that Everton’s star players will resist the temptation of moves to new clubs this summer. [Daily Mail]

It looks like a move to PSG may have been on the cards for Richarlison if Mbappe ended up making the move to Real Madrid.

