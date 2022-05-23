Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard’s summer plan, Holgate urges unity, Virginia update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Arsenal 5-1. Here’s how it happened [RBM] and our instant reaction [RBM].

Watch the highlights below.

Let’s just forget yesterday ever happened and re-live Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s winner fro Thursday instead.

“We need to improve in a lot of areas. Rest up a bit, work hard, improve in any way we can with the squad - we’ll look at the squad and see if we can get better - and stick together, because we’ve seen the power of the club when we’re together, which we have been since I’ve been here and for the last five or six weeks, in particular. When we’re together and strong and show that kind of passion that every Evertonian has who comes and watches the game, then we give ourselves a real chance. We must stick with that and improve our quality with hard work,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Get ready for a long summer of transfer rumours. Looks like the Blues are currently linked with 19-year-old Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

Everton are plotting a move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill, 19, who has spent this season on loan at Huddersfield. #EFC ⚪ #CFC pic.twitter.com/cEYo09KOln — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 22, 2022

Portuguese club Sporting are reportedly interested in bringing back João Virgínia for another season. [Sport Witness via Record]

Mason Holgate is hopeful that Everton’s star players will resist the temptation of moves to new clubs this summer. [Daily Mail]

It looks like a move to PSG may have been on the cards for Richarlison if Mbappe ended up making the move to Real Madrid.

PSG to put Mbappe centre of commercial operations

Madrid offered control of image rights

PSG considered Richarlison as replacement

Madrid sold Odegaard to boost 'Mbappe fund'



How #PSG stunned #RMCF by extending Mbappe's deal | @AdamCrafton_https://t.co/xeuSMVYo9U — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) May 21, 2022

