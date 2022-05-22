Everton at Arsenal: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton were mere minutes away from having to get a result at the Emirates to seal their survival on the last day of the season. Instead they were able to complete an epic comeback at home against Crystal Palace to ensure their safety and completely take off all the pressure from a daunting trip against an Arsenal side trying to cling on to hopes of making the Champions League.

Manager Frank Lampard seemed to indicate that he would rotate the squad and give some minutes to players who did not start much during the crucial run-in to this point, so we’ll see who starts here against Arsenal’s best XI with former Blue Mikel Arteta at the helm.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 38

Date and start time: Sunday, May 22nd at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m ET / 4:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 60.260

Weather: 72°F/22°C, partly cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 8 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, CNBC - United States; Sky Sports Premier League - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Star Sports Select 2

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Lineups

Everton

Arsenal

Last Meeting

The two sides already met earlier at Goodison, with Lampard’s struggling Blues getting goals from Richarlison (two others were deemed offside) and pacy forward Demarai Gray whose shot was in time added on.

The last time Everton went to the Emirates was pretty positive, even though it was played behind closed doors. Carlo Ancelotti came away with a win in April last year.