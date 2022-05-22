Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Everton were spanked heavily, as expected really, and will be glad they did the work they needed on Thursday.

Confirmed now, City are the league champions despite Liverpool winning at Anfield. Leeds have the lead and have secured survival, Burnley go down.

90+3’ - Price almost nips in and catches Ramsdale in possession. There’s the final whistle, it’s 5-1 to the Gunners.

90’ - Calvert-Lewin picks out the youngster Price at the far post, and the teenager makes a mess of that, almost had a debut goal there. Three minutes to be added on.

86’ - Two Arsenal shots from distance go just wide, meanwhile DCL puts his way over.

Some drama brewing at the Etihad as City have stormed back now to lead 3-2. They will be winning the league now, fourth time in five years. Liverpool lead Wolves 2-1 now, and it won’t matter.

82’ - Odegaard jinks through the Everton left starting with debutant Price, and slots home a neat goal, putting it into the far corner past Begovic’s reach. 5-1 Arsenal.

77’ - It’ll be a debut for young midfielder Isaac Price, coming on for Tom Davies.

74’ - Arsenal attack down the left, Lokonga has an open shot but Holgate does very well to slide in and narrow his angle.

Corner from the Everton left now, Begovic collects. Spurs lead 5-0 at Norwich now, so this result here continues to be meaningless.

71’ - Leeds lead and now Burnley are down 2-0, which means it’s the Clarets that are going down right now.

Villa now lead 2-0 at City, who are hanging on to the title by a hair while Liverpool are still drawing against Wolves.

68’ - Another corner for Arsenal, their tenth. Begovic collects and starts off a counter. Davies anticipates contact from El Neny and goes over dramatically, and the Everton midfielder is booked for diving. Bad look that.

67’ - Things are happening here, it’s been hard to give a damn to be honest.

Anthony Gordon has come on by the way, Dele Alli off.

59’ - Saka runs in behind the Everton backline, Branthwaite does very well to keep pace with him and block his shot. Long corner is partly cleared, falls to Gabriel and his shot is saved by Begovic, but the power carries it over the line. No offside there, Gunners lead 4-1.

57’ - Keane tackles Nketiah but gives away a corner. Arsenal take it short, the unmarked Cedric runs onto it and smashes it home through a crowd. Poor defending from a setpiece yet again, 3-1 to the home side.

53’ - Everton still giving the ball away too messily, and Nuno Tavares holds off a couple of players and fires off a wild shot with his wrong foot. Blues have retreated back into a defensive shell again.

51’ - Blues are playing better in possession this half, but still too many loose passes.

46’ - Second half underway. Everton win a freekick deep down the right. Gray will put it into the box, good delivery and Arsenal can clear but the Blues win a corner.

Gray again, cleared. The Blues behind the Arsenal goal have not stopped singing all day and Gray acknowledges them.

Halftime Thoughts - As expected, Everton are playing like they are at the beach. Not really much else we can say about this game.

45+3’ - GOAL! DCL’s work opens up some space in the box, his low cross through the box misses Gray and wrong-foots everyone except the advancing Donny van de Beek who taps home the easiest goal of the season for the Blues.

45+1’ - Xhaka with a shot from distance, Begovic pushes it away and Kenny can clear.

43’ - Gunners getting cocky in possession in their own box and Everton can steal the ball, but can’t get off an effective shot.

Great tackle in the middle springs Gray, he goes into the box and then goes down and wants a penalty, but Marriner waves away any appeals.

Saka can break on the other end, Branthwaite leans on him and his shot goes wide.

39’ - Spurs also leading 2-0 now. Meanwhile drama at the top of the table, Manchester City are behind to Aston Villa, and Liverpool have equalized against Wolves. City would still win the league, but only on goal difference.

Behind Everton, Burnley are behind against Newcastle and Leeds are drawing at Brentford, which means it’s the Clarets going down.

37’ - Another chance for Arsenal, blazed over. Toffees make their first change, and it’s Abdoulaye Doucoure coming off for Donny van de Beek. Hopefully he can put his foot on the ball for a second or two.

Iwobi low cross into the box, DCL leaves it for Gray, who blazes over.

32’ - More shambles as another cross into the box is not dealt with well. Holgate has to intervene to clear the danger for a corner, which is cleared away.

30’ - Dele in the wars seemingly against the whole stadium here, gives away a cheap corner. Well placed ball into the six-yard box, Martinelli heads it on, and Nketiah gets to it to score, 2-0 now.

28’ - Begovic slow on the ball and is caught in possession, can’t clear quickly enough and Nketiah wins a corner off him.

23’ - Iwobi’s poor header falls to an Arsenal player in the box, he shoots and it appears to come off Iwobi’s upper arm. The crowd is baying for a VAR review and ref Andre Marriner has gone to look at it. Looks like a penalty to be fair.

The ref has decided it is a handball and a penalty. Of course you already know this, but if this was a penalty then Rodri was also certainly a penalty. Martinelli will take it, sends Begovic the wrong way and Arsenal lead.

20’ - Dele nods on a throw-in for Gray to run onto, oh chance!! Gray’s shot is parried away by Ramsdale, but he really should have chipped the goalie with how far out he was. The corner is good from Gray, and Arsenal scramble it away.

17’ - Arsenal freekick put into the box, Branthwaite heads it out for a corner. Into the box, cleared out.

More goals in the league, Tottenham now lead at Norwich - if results stand then Arsenal will finish in fifth four points behind their hated rivals.

15’ - Everton have not seen too much of the ball really, and well, who cares.

10’ - Still not a shot of consequence in this game. Meanwhile, there’s only one goal so far in the league, and it’s Wolves leading Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield.

5’ - Everton sitting very deep, in their own defensive third really, in a 5-4-1. Iwobi - Holgate - Keane - Branthwaite - Kenny in the back, Gray - Doucoure - Davies - Dele and then Calvert-Lewin up top.

Dele getting booed every time he touches the ball, the North London rivalry still holding strong.

4’ - The pressure has been unrelenting. Now the Gunners win a corner. Taken short, shot blocked. Everton haven’t had more than a couple of touches of the ball as yet.

1’ - And we’re underway at the Emirates.

The traveling support definitely making themselves heard early. The hosts win a freekick from a promising position. They take it short and the Blues can clear but Arsenal holding the ball well.

This is the most relaxed we've all been for an Everton game in ages. #EFC #COYB

Lineups

Frank Lampard has rung the changes for the Blues, with six different players getting starts including Tom Davies coming back into the midfield.

Everton

⚪️ TEAM NEWS! ⚪️



Frank makes 6️⃣ changes as Tom Davies makes his first appearance since November. COYB!



#ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/dH9VAaD5wR — Everton (@Everton) May 22, 2022

Arsenal

TEAM NEWS



Gabriel starts in defence

Elneny holds the midfield

Saka in attack



#ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/xtK8qQtQPi — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022

Preview

Everton were mere minutes away from having to get a result at the Emirates to seal their survival on the last day of the season. Instead they were able to complete an epic comeback at home against Crystal Palace to ensure their safety and completely take off all the pressure from a daunting trip against an Arsenal side trying to cling on to hopes of making the Champions League.

Manager Frank Lampard seemed to indicate that he would rotate the squad and give some minutes to players who did not start much during the crucial run-in to this point, so we’ll see who starts here against Arsenal’s best XI with former Blue Mikel Arteta at the helm.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 38

Date and start time: Sunday, May 22nd at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m ET / 4:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 60.260

Weather: 72°F/22°C, partly cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 8 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, CNBC - United States; Sky Sports Premier League - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Star Sports Select 2

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The two sides already met earlier at Goodison, with Lampard’s struggling Blues getting goals from Richarlison (two others were deemed offside) and pacy forward Demarai Gray whose shot was in time added on.

The last time Everton went to the Emirates was pretty positive, even though it was played behind closed doors. Carlo Ancelotti came away with a win in April last year.