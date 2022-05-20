 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin talks winner, Tosun latest, Gbamin returns

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday 

By Pat Mariboe
Everton v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Lampard’s not the only one shocked that Ayew didn’t get a red card here
Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton beat Crystal Palace last night in a stunning comeback to secure Premier League survival. Here’s our live blog, watch all the goals and highlights, and here’s our match recap.

Watch the highlights (over and over and over again) from Everton’s 3-2 thriller over Crystal Palace.

Hear from Super Frank Lampard following the great escape.

Read what Lampard said to the players at halftime in the dressing room. [RBM]

I am just pleased to make the difference in the end. What a rollercoaster football is – it is why we love the game and fans love the game. In an ideal situation, we wouldn’t be in the position we were, but it produces moments like that – you can go from low to high so quickly. I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. The pressure on us, going 2-0 down, to get to 2-2, I had a feeling we would nick another one. I made sure I was in the right area, and it was an incredible experience,” says Calvert-Lewin. [EFC]

Jean-Phillipe Gbamin is on his way back to the club, but odds are, his stay won’t be too long.

Beşiktaş president Ahmet Nur Cebi has expressed his interest in reuniting with Cenk Tosun. [Echo via Fotomac]

Nathan Broadhead, who spent this past season on loan at Sunderland, has been named to the upcoming Wales squad.

What To Watch

Some La Liga and Serie A action on today.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

