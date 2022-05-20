Friday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin talks winner, Tosun latest, Gbamin returns

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton beat Crystal Palace last night in a stunning comeback to secure Premier League survival. Here’s our live blog, watch all the goals and highlights, and here’s our match recap.

Hear from Super Frank Lampard following the great escape.

Read what Lampard said to the players at halftime in the dressing room. [RBM]

“I am just pleased to make the difference in the end. What a rollercoaster football is – it is why we love the game and fans love the game. In an ideal situation, we wouldn’t be in the position we were, but it produces moments like that – you can go from low to high so quickly. I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. The pressure on us, going 2-0 down, to get to 2-2, I had a feeling we would nick another one. I made sure I was in the right area, and it was an incredible experience,” says Calvert-Lewin. [EFC]

"What a rollercoaster football is sometimes"



Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michael Keane react to an unforgettable night for Everton pic.twitter.com/N0X12XlQSz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2022

Jean-Phillipe Gbamin is on his way back to the club, but odds are, his stay won’t be too long.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin will leave PFC CSKA at the end of the season https://t.co/gOFNNJHY3z pic.twitter.com/FMMtcUgcCC — PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) May 19, 2022

Beşiktaş president Ahmet Nur Cebi has expressed his interest in reuniting with Cenk Tosun. [Echo via Fotomac]

Nathan Broadhead, who spent this past season on loan at Sunderland, has been named to the upcoming Wales squad.

Rob Page has announced his squad for the upcoming @FIFAWorldCup play-off final and UEFA Nations League matches.#TogetherStronger — FA WALES (@FAWales) May 19, 2022

