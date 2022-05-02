Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard talks Pickford, Tarkowski, Carter-Vickers & Riggs linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“That is why he [Pickford] is England’s number one. It is such a tough position because people want to shout you down. In a game of this critical nature, they were fast and technically-brilliant and brave saves – it was top-level goalkeeping. People expect those saves but they are not normal – they were huge saves that won us two points. When he produces like that you understand the level of player he is,” says Lampard. [EFC]

The FA will investigate Richarlison’s flare throwing after his goal. [Guardian]

Everton Under-23s suffer crushing 7-0 loss to Manchester City. [EFC]

Everton Women draw Spurs 2-2. [EFC]

It looks like old friend James Rodriguez is looking to get back into Europe. Would you welcome him back, Blues?

Blues linked with 29-year-old Burnley centreback James Tarkowski. [Football Insider]

Following more and more stories of heroic Ukrainian escapes, Asmir Begović shares his tale of fleeing his homeland of Yugoslavia. [Goal]

Everton rumoured with Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg. [iNews]

The Toffees are also reportedly eyeing 24-year-old Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. [90 Min]

