School of Science Radio, Episode 122 | Will Everton Sink or Swim?

Two games to go in the 2021-22 Premier League season and Everton still haven’t secured their future in the top tier. The Blues play Crystal Palace at home on Thursday night and if they don’t win at Goodison Park, they face the daunting task of going to Arsenal on the last day of the campaign needing points.

The Blues sit two points ahead of Burnley with both teams on the same number of games played, and just one in front of Leeds United who have just one game left to play.

Everton’s failure to go for the win at already-relegated Watford last week meant they needed to chase points at Goodison to Brentford on Sunday. However, once again refereeing reared it’s ugly head against the Blues and the home side slipped to a 3-2 defeat.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geno and Calvin are joined by Geoff to recap what the Blues did right and wrong in their unfortunate loss against the Bees, before they preview the crucial last home game of the season against Crystal Palace and the trip to the Emirates on Sunday.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded on Wednesday May 18th.)

