Live Blog

8’ - Quick cross from Mitchell into the box, Ayew gets away from Vitalii Mykolenko, his header is just wide. Lucky for Everton there.

5’ - Everton hassling and harrying, Richarlison wins a corner on the right. Gordon outswinger is low and poor. Everton have really struggled with setpieces when Demarai Gray is not on the pitch.

Ball comes off Zaha’s heel and goes out, Everton demand a corner but the assistant ref indicates for a goalkick, the fans are fuming.

2’ - Everton start off on the front foot, and as we suspected, Iwobi is indeed out on the right as a wingback and it’ll be a 3-4-3/5-4-1.

Anthony Gordon and Wilfried Zaha get in an early spat, and the youngster is not backing down, looking to goad the forward into doing something stupid, which he promptly does, raising his hand at Gordon but referee Anthony Taylor calms things down without any cards.

1’ - Underway at Goodison, in what could be a momentous game!!

——

The players are coming out of the narrow tunnel to a rousing welcome, let’s go!!

——

It’s been a tense few days (and sleepless nights) as we get closer and close to the end of the season. The Everton fans have been simply brilliant as always today, and showed up in numbers again outside Goodison Park to welcome the team with clouds of blue smoke and songs ringing loud and proud.

Lineups

Frank Lampard has made his decisions, and chosen to go with this starting XI in what could be a pivotal game for the club’s existence as we know it. It does look like a 4-3-3, all depends on where Alex Iwobi lines up. Andre Gomes in the midfield is a puzzling choice, but across the pitch looks like Conor Gallagher starts on the bench which is a relief.

Everton

Crystal Palace

Preview

Just win. That’s all.

Everton need three points today to secure Premier League survival for this season. It’s not the only way they stay up as any number of permutations and combinations involving the Toffees, Burnley and Leeds United can also work in their favour, but for now their future is in their own hands and winning tonight removes all doubt. The Blues are two points ahead of Burnley and one in front of Leeds.

The Toffees and Clarets both have two games left to play - Everton host Crystal Palace and then go to Arsenal on Sunday, Burnley are at Aston Villa (kickoff fifteen minutes after the Blues) and then home against Newcastle, and you know the Toon aren’t going to be doing the Toffees any favours. Meanwhile, Leeds go to Brentford on the last day of the season.

Frank Lampard will have some decisions to make with Everton playing the Eagles for the third time this season, including a big loss in the FA Cup quarter finals during his tenure at the Blues. His preferred two-man midfield was overrun that day against Patrick Vieira’s 4-3-3 formation, but the 5-4-1/3-4-3 has been working relatively well in recent weeks too, so the manager is going to have to make some choices that could — and this is not putting it lightly — change the future of the club.

Vieira’s side have little to play for, though the former midfielder insists his side are seeking a positive result that could see them finish in the top half of the Premier League table.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 37

Date and start time: Thursday, May 19th at 11:45 a.m. PT / 2:45 p.m ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 64°F/18°C, partly cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 8 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, RMC Sport 2, Star Sports Select HD 1

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The two sides have played twice already this season, both times at Selhurst Park with the Blues losing both. The most recent meeting was in the FA Cup quarter finals with Vieira’s side prevailing 4-0 despite a strong start from the Toffees. Palace’s last game at Goodison park was a 1-1 draw last season with James Rodriguez scoring Everton’s goal. The last time the Eagles played at a full Goodison they lost 3-1 in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit.