Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Momentous matchday, Lampard’s injury updates

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Two games to go, last home game of the season. A win today ends weeks of doubt and confirms that Everton will stay in the Premier League. A draw or a loss will prolong those concerns for a further few days.

Frank Lampard had some positive squad news during his pre-match press conference. [RBM]

Here’s the lineup we think Lampard is going to go with tonight. [RBM]

“I am sure the supporters will be coming with everything, maybe even a bit more than they have in the past few weeks. We really appreciate that and it is such a big push for us... and we will try to make it a special night at Goodison.

“Historically, it could be a big night for us, because we know the situation. The players have to turn up and play with the same passion and fight as every Evertonian in the stadium.” - Lampard on the crowd at Goodison. [EFC]

Lampard is looking at the remaining two games in a more pragmatic manner, thinking that the Blues can pick up at least two points. [Irish Examiner]

Tonight’s opponents Crystal Palace are missing a couple of players, including forward Michael Olise who ran the Blues ragged the last time the two sides met.

Vieira also confirmed that James McArthur, Nathan Ferguson, Michael Olise and James Tomkins will not be in the #CPFC squad for the game against Everton. — Alex Howell (@iamAlexHowell) May 18, 2022

Jordan Pickford in an in-depth interview with former Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard.

What would relegation mean financially for the three teams that are all at risk of joining Norwich City and Watford in the Championship - Everton, Leeds United & Burnley. [Daily Mail]

The odds still do favour the Toffees, but a win today will certainly help. [FiveThirtyEight]

What To Watch

Matchday! There are three games in the Premier League, Everton are in action at Goodison Park, Burnley also play, away at Aston Villa and Chelsea face off against Leicester City.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook