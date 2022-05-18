Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Keane update, Simms talks future, MacIver called up

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“Michael [Keane] was sick the other night, we hope that was only a 24-hour thing, as it would be great to get him back. Other than that, the players you see are the players we have. We’ve had a lot of injuries, you can’t overestimate how much it can affect you to have three frontline centre-halves out. We’ve seen clubs miss their centre-halves and results change dramatically,” says Frank Lampard. [EFC]

Everton Women keeper Sandy MacIver named to England squad. [EFC]

“It’s totally down to Everton, they own me at the moment. There’s a loan scout who comes to games sometimes and keeps in touch. They are happy with my progress, it’s nice to hear. I’m an Everton player. But my focus is on the final and then the summer comes round and I’ll have a couple of weeks to recover and see what the future holds,” says Ellis Simms. [Daily Record]

It looks like Crystal Palace may plan accommodations differently ahead of their trip to Goodison tomorrow to avoid any potential “early wake-up calls” from Everton fans. [Daily Mail]

Blues linked with 18-year-old Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison. [Football League World]

Everton U23s to take on National League side Southport in preseason friendly. [EFC]

“The fans have been massively important...fantastic. You see the way that we get welcomed into the stadium, I’ve never witnessed anything like it. It’s been special, they’ve been behind us and they have played a massive part in us getting results in these past few weeks. It will be no different on Thursday. We need their support, we need everyone in the stadium to get behind us and go and win the game,” says Calvert-Lewin. [EFC]

