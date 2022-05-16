Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard on Richarlison shirt pull, Warrington new deal

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Brentford 3-2. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Hear from Dominic Calvert-Lewin following the loss.

Looks like promising youngster Lewis Warrington will sign a new deal with the club. [The Athletic]

Everton rumoured to be in for 22-year-old Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah. [90 Min]

Over on Everton Reddit, some fans recount their memorable (and sometimes hysterical) run-ins with current and former Everton players.

Here’s a great piece surrounding the The Grand Old Lady following the legendary’s stadium planned demolition in the near future. [The Irish Times]

“Referees and VARs have one of the toughest jobs, but the reality is we have been on the bad end of a lot of decisions this season. That is hard – I have to represent the Club and the fans who come here, and those small margins can affect our position.

“A penalty for the shirt pull means maybe 2-0 and 11 men and, I think, we all know how that game goes in those circumstances,” said Frank Lampard. [EFC]

Blues linked with 28-year-old Derby County forward Tom Lawrence. [Daily Mail]

What To Watch

Newcastle United take on Arsenal. Some Serie A action on, too.

Full schedule of games here.

