Everton vs Brentford: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Three games to go. The path to Premier League safety lies in front of them, can Everton get the job done today?

Burnley are at Tottenham for the early game on Sunday and then Leeds United at home against Brighton & Hove Albion at the regular kickoff time - at the time of publishing Everton would likely know what exactly they have to do ensure they stay in the top tier this season.

Frank Lampard’s task has been complicated after a good run by injuries to key men Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph, and the general fatigue catching up to his small group of trusted players. Wins today and Thursday would leave nothing to chance.

Brentford have little to play for, but they continue to give it their all. Thomas Frank has overseen a second half of the season revival after flirting with the relegation zone for a brief week or so. Christian Eriksen has been an inspired addition for the Bees, and forwards Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo have profited too.

Competition: Premier League Matchday 36

Date and start time: Sunday, May 15th at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m ET / 4:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 67°F/19°C, cloudy, 24% chance of precipitation, 17 mph winds

TV: USA Network - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, RMC Sport 1, Star Sports Select 2

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The two sides last met at Goodison Park in the end of January soon after Frank Lampard took over at Everton. That day in the FA Cup Fourth Round the Blues overwhelmed a changed Brentford side 4-1. Brentford last visited Everton in the league nearly seventy years ago when the Blues were last out of the top division, with the Blues coming out on top 6-1 on the day.