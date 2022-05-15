Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Yet again in this godforsaken season that Everton have had the rug pulled out from under them by poor refereeing. Oliver’s decision to not call a penalty when Richarlison had his shirt pulled, and then not sending off Ajer when he did give a penalty irreversibly changed the game.

Not all is lost though, a win on Thursday against Crystal Palace will secure safety, but the Blues are running out of wiggle room.

90+4’ - There’s the final whistle, Everton have lost and are still not out of relegation trouble. 3-2 the final score to Brentford.

90’ - Brentford passing it around easily now, shot from Eriksen and Holgate heads off the line. Four minutes to be added on.

87’ - Ridiculous. Solomon Rondon, just on the pitch for Coleman, goes into a two-footed challenge and is sent off. That was fully deserved, Blues down to nine men now.

80’ - Everton are just sitting back in a defensive shell without the ball, but have been unable to really hold the ball when they do get it. A deep cross is met by Doucoure at the far post, he heads it down and Raya puts it out for a corner - that was a chance!

75’ - Kenny loses the ball and Brentford stream forward, but Mbeumo’s shot is poor.

70’ - Relentless pressure on Everton, the Blues can hoof clear and Richy wins a corner on the left. Myko’s corner goes out before coming in, wasted chance.

Demarai Gray is on now for Gordon, and Jonjoe Kenny replaces Andre Gomes.

64’ - Norgaard with a great cross into the box, Gordon loses Henry who gets in and heads into the far corner, nothing Pickford could do and the Blues are now losing 3-2, and are a man down.

BRENTFORD LEAD!



A quick double by Brentford and they take a 3-2 lead!



62’ - Gordon blocks a Henry cross, corner on the Everton right. Eriksen takes, low, Wissa beats Richy and gets his head to if first, it loops over Pickford and into the far post, 2-2, just like that. Ugh.

59’ - Handbags in the Everton box. Pickford nabs a cross, and Toney and Myko meanwhile come together. The striker grabs a handful of the Everton player’s shirt, who dummies a headbutt at him and Toney goes down clutching his face. Meanwhile Holgate calls him out on his shenanigans, ref John Oliver comes and talks to the Brentford player but no booking.

55’ - Everton are just happy to hoof the ball anywhere they can get it.

Now Iwobi concedes a foul in a dangerous spot. Eriksen dips it towards Pickford, the goalie does very well to beat it away in the face of pressure from Brentford players.

48’ - Iwobi steals the ball well in the middle, and releases Richy on the left, delightful cross into the box is inches away from DCL meeting it!

46’ - Second half underway, and Everton have quickly fallen into their defensive shape.

Thomas Frank has taken off Sorensen at the break, he really should have been sent off tugging Richy’s shirt or after knocking him down for the penalty too.

Halftime Thoughts - It’s just never easy for Everton is it? The Blues got off to a perfect start with that Calvert-Lewin goal, but then it all goes wrong with young Branthwaite sent off and the own goal. Richarlison has given the Blues life again though and will batten the hatches in the second half.

45+1’ - PENALTY!! Richarlison is brought down by Sorensen and the ref points to the spot. WHY IS THAT NOT A SECOND YELLOW FOR SORENSEN??

ICE COLD RICHARLISON, waits for Raya to stop his antics, dive to his right and puts it down the middle, Everton lead again!

44’ - Now Eriksen finds Toney behind Coleman, his first-time shot is saved very well by Pickford, looked offside.

Now Pickford makes a great save, punches the ball clear, comes to Jensen and his shot is blocked.

42’ - Brentford chance now, Henry’s volley goes into the ground and Pickford collects.

40’ - DCL wins the ball in the middle and is running away, cut down by Ajer and he is booked, third Brentford player in the book already.

Freekick by Myko comes to Gordon, he can’t dig it out and take a shot and it comes out to Doucs and his shot is wild.

35’ - Gomes unleashes a shot from over thirty yards out, going into the top corner but Raya sees it early enough to take it cleanly.

Now Myko gives away a corner tackling Mbeumo. Eriksen to take, hits it long, back into the box. Now Toney hits it across the six-yard box, no one from either team can get a touch, Wissa from the other side takes a similar shot, and disaster, it deflects off Coleman’s head at point-blank range and beats Pickford at the near post. 1-1 at Goodison, and the stadium is completely deflated now.

31’ - Richy is down after a collision, and the Blues are down to nine men as Brentford play on. They eventually put the ball out amidst heavy booing. Toney is unhappy about it and there’s some raised voices on the pitch between the two sides.

30’ - Gomes puts in on a plate for Wissa in his own six-yard box, and luckily his shot goes through the box and wide. C’mon Andre, get your head in the game.

28’ - Almost a chance for Jensen but Iwobi has to nick in from his right back position to block him.

24’ - Everton are now settling into a 4-4-1 formation, with Holgate and Coleman as the centrehalves, and Mykolenko and Iwobi as fullbacks. The only centrehalf the Blues have on the bench is youngster Reece Welch.

22’ - Gordon wins a corner on the right, but it’s low and poor, and cleared.

20’ - Richarlison goes down in the box, the defender clearly had a handful of his shirt but referee Michael Oliver wants nothing to do with it.

Meanwhile Brentford hoof the ball down long, and youngster Jarrad Branthwaite clumsily runs into Ivan Toney and is sent off!!! Incredible scenes here at Goodison, and even more incredibly the ref is not going to VAR there for the foul on Richarlison first??

12’ - It’s taken a minute or two for the blue smoke to clear from the pyros that went off after the goal. Calvert-Lewin looks revitalized and is making a huge impact on this game.

10’ - As expected, Everton are in a 3-4-3 in possession, and 5-4-1 without the ball.

Gordon hacked down by Bech (who is booked too) and it’s a freekick on the right, promising position. Gordon will take it himself, taken low and Richarlison gets a boot to it and it dribbles across the goal and into the far post!!! Everton lead 1-0!! Wait a minute, looks like Calvert-Lewin got a touch on it, so the goal will go to him!

7’ - Delightful diagonal from Myko finds Iwobi in space, he plays in Gordon and his cross is blocked for a corner. Overhit by Gordon and cleared.

6’ - Mason Holgate concedes a cheap freekick near the left corner flag. Christian Eriksen whips in an outswinger, Ivan Toney gets to it but gets under it and it’s well over. Whew.

Straight from that DCL who knocks it down again, Alex Iwobi looped cross is volleyed by Richy, just wide of the far post!!

4’ - CHANCES!! Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads down a long ball from Jordan Pickford, Richarlison finds Gordon streaking through the backline, his shot is well-saved by David Raya, but the rebound is close to Richy and he tries to head it into the open net and it goes just the other side of the post, argh.

2’ - Blues immediately push forward, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes orchestrate an attack, it comes to Vitaliy Mykolenko whose cross is blocked for a corner.

Corner taken by Gordon, cleared, Myko tries to put it back in the box but it’s wide.

1’ - Anthony Gordon gets us underway!

The flags are waving, the voices are roaring, Goodison is bouncing as the players are about to come out the tunnel!

What a welcome for Frank Lampard and the team today, the Blues have outdone themselves once again!

The Everton coach has arrived at Goodison to a raucous welcome!#EFC #EVEBRE pic.twitter.com/4sPG0KXSlT — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) May 15, 2022

Lineups

Frank Lampard has had to make some changes, we’ll find out more in a bit who and why. Is this the 5-man backline again, or a 4-3-3 with Iwobi at #10? Michael Keane has picked up a knock it looks like, or could be ill too - Lampard confirms it is illness.

Everton

Brentford

Preview

Three games to go. The path to Premier League safety lies in front of them, can Everton get the job done today?

Burnley are at Tottenham for the early game on Sunday and then Leeds United at home against Brighton & Hove Albion at the regular kickoff time - at the time of publishing Everton would likely know what exactly they have to do ensure they stay in the top tier this season.

Frank Lampard’s task has been complicated after a good run by injuries to key men Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph, and the general fatigue catching up to his small group of trusted players. Wins today and Thursday would leave nothing to chance.

Brentford have little to play for, but they continue to give it their all. Thomas Frank has overseen a second half of the season revival after flirting with the relegation zone for a brief week or so. Christian Eriksen has been an inspired addition for the Bees, and forwards Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo have profited too.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 36

Date and start time: Sunday, May 15th at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m ET / 4:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 67°F/19°C, cloudy, 24% chance of precipitation, 17 mph winds

Last Meeting

The two sides last met at Goodison Park in the end of January soon after Frank Lampard took over at Everton. That day in the FA Cup Fourth Round the Blues overwhelmed a changed Brentford side 4-1. Brentford last visited Everton in the league nearly seventy years ago when the Blues were last out of the top division, with the Blues coming out on top 6-1 on the day.