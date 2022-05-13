Lampard reveals new Everton injury setback

Everton have a new squad issue ahead of their three game spell to end this ill-fated season. Fabian Delph has had probably his most effective spell since he joined the club over the past few weeks but the defensive midfielder picked up an injury during the draw at Watford on Wednesday and will miss at least the next game.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's game, manager Frank Lampard revealed that Delph would not be available for the visit by Brentford.

“Fabian won’t be fit for the game against Brentford, we’ll see for the rest of the season. It’s a small injury, a muscle injury, but it’s an injury and enough to keep him out of this game.

When asked if there were any conversations regarding a contract extension for the veteran player who has made himself invaluable in recent weeks - the Blues are unbeaten the last five times he has started - Lampard wouldn't comment.

“Now’s not the time for that one.”

Meanwhile there was positive news for two other players in the squad, with Ben Godfrey and on-loan Donny van de Beek training again.

“ Ben Godfrey is very close, whether he’ll be fit for this squad or not but he’s possibly going to be in the squad.

"Donny van de Beek is getting closer, we’d like to think he might be involved on Sunday, if not on Thursday.”