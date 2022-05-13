Friday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin rumours, new shirt sponsor, Magill leaves

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Tickets officially went on sale yesterday for Everton’s preseason match against Arsenal in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, July 16th. Check here for some pricing info and availability.

Newcastle rumoured to be preparing a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. [Telegraph]

Looks like Everton have acquired a new shirt sponsor for the next few seasons - rumour on Twitter has it that it’s betting firm Strike, who were sponsors for Watford this season.

Everton have agreed a multi-year deal with a new shirt sponsor. A decision was made at the start of 2022 by Everton to activate a clause to end their current agreement with Cazoo. The new agreement would be an increase on the £9.6m-a-year deal with Cazoo. (Source: Liverpool Echo) pic.twitter.com/cjabOHqk0X — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) May 11, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing the Everton trio of Ben Godfrey, Anthony Gordon, and Richarlison. [Telegraph]

“Seven points from the past three games is good. At the moment, I think the momentum is good and the team spirit is very good...we know the league is not finished - we are not safe yet. We have to take every opportunity to climb up the table and get ourselves safe. The next game is going to be very tough but everyone is hungry for it and very motivated to fight again,” says Abdoulaye Doucoure. [EFC]

Everton Women forward Simone Magill set to leave the club this summer. [EFC]

West Ham have reportedly joined Everton in their pursuit of James Tarkowski. [Football Insider]

