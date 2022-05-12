Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard defends conservative approach, Man City goalkeeper linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I wouldn’t say I’m frustrated. I think if you can’t win, you don’t lose, and we were more than secure in the game. If you ask me, I’d much rather be the team that’s got it in your hands and a point or two more on the board and maybe a game more than someone as well, so I think that probably in that situation that’s what you want, but the pressure is huge anyway.

“For all the talk about pressure, more or less, it’s only actions at this point. It’s how we act and how we perform in these games.” - Frank Lampard after the tame draw yesterday.

Everton were held to a scoreless draw last night at Watford, here’s our instant reaction. [RBM]

Leeds are now two points behind Everton with just two games to play - if they lose at home to Brighton on Sunday, then the Blues could secure survival with a win against Brentford in the later fixture.

Apparently Everton are going to make a move for Manchester City’s 20-year-old Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. [Independent]

Everton were scheduled to meet with Bologna sporting director Riccardo Bigon yesterday in London to discuss players available for sale, including midfielder Mattias Svanberg who the Blues are reputedly chasing. [CalcioNapoli24, via Goodison News]

There’s a big game in the Premier League, with the North London derby taking place as Arsenal visit Tottenham. A victory for the visitors will be decisive for the race for fourth place, and possibly less pressure for Everton should they need a result at the Emirates on the last weekend of the season.

