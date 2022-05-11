Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard comments, Watford injuries, USA tour confirmed

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours]

Check out our preview and predicted lineup ahead of today’s match against Watford.

Read up on all the squad fitness latest. [EFC]

“Every game in the Premier League is dangerous – especially away from home, we found that out for a while. It changed at Leicester, but the minute you think you’ve cracked it, you’ll struggle. To underestimate Watford would be our biggest danger,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Watch Lampard’s full pre-match presser.

“Complacency is one thing we can’t have. There is a long way to go, and we’ve got to go to the end. We know, quality-wise, the [standard of] players we have in the team, but it is about mentality – our attitude – and there has been a massive change in that. We’re grinding out games – we’ve won 1-0 a couple of times and 2-1 against Leicester. It’s about digging deep and mentally staying strong. We have to continue that now,” says Gray. [EFC]

A smaller send-off this time from the Everton faithful ahead of tonight’s clash at Watford.

Fans turn out yet again to see off Frank and the Everton players ahead of Watford match. pic.twitter.com/dmmAReOhFx — Ian Croll (@Iancroll1) May 10, 2022

I sometimes forget Moise Kean is still technically a member of our squad. It seems like rumours are suggesting that Juventus will aim to sign the 22-year-old permanently so that they can flip him this summer.

Juventus are in negotiations with Everton over the permanent signing of Moise Kean. The Italian club wish to sign Kean permanently this summer, with a deal to exclude the second year proposed loan fee, as part of the negotiations. Talks are now ongoing — The Bobble (@ElBobble) May 9, 2022

Looks like Watford will be without many key players today (don’t mess this up, Everton).

Ismailia Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis, Tom Cleverley, Imran Louza, Juraj Kucka, Kiko Femenia, Josh King, and Nicolas N'Koulou are out of the game against Everton. Cucho Hernandez (hamstring) is long-term and Joao Pedro has an outside chance after completing one session. #watfordfc — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) May 10, 2022

Everton have officially confirmed their pre-season trip to the U.S. this summer, with Minnesota and Maryland on the horizon. RBM meetup, anyone? [RBM]

The city council have approved plans for the demolition of The Grand Old Lady after the move to Bramley-Moore. [Stadium DB]

What To Watch

The Champions League semifinals continue today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

