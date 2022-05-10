Everton at Watford: Predicted Line-Up: Mina Ruled Out

Everton will be walking out to Z-Cars once more, but it will be at already-relegated Watford FC’s Vicarage Road stadium tomorrow night.

After securing a rare win on the road at Leicester, Everton will be desperate to secure their first back-to-back away wins in over a year.

So how will Super Frank line up his Blues as he looks to secure the most important three points of his Everton career to date?

Who’s Out?

Yerry Mina hobbled off once again at the weekend and he’s been ruled out of this clash. The Colombian is massive for the Blues, but it’s such a shame his leg muscles are made of cheese string.

Vitalii Mykolenko, though, is available, with merely a light case of cramp forcing him to withdraw from the weekend’s action after bagging his first goal for the Blues.

Donny van de Beek still isn’t quite fit, while Ben Godfrey is in the same position. Other than that, it’s just long-term absentees Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson on the sidelines.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS WATFORD

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Mina (INJURY), Godfrey (INJURY) , Holgate, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Coleman, Kenny, Patterson (INJURY)

Midfielders: Allan, Doucoure, Delph, Gomes, Dele, van de Beek (INJURY) , Davies

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend (INJURY) , Iwobi, El Ghazi

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Rondon, Tosun, Dobbin

Tactics and Formation

Back-to-back wins mean it will certainly be the same again. 5-2-3 (or 5-4-1 for pessimists). Michael Keane will come in for Yerry Mina, but we’re unlikely to see any other changes, unless Fabian Delph is rested in order to protect him for the final few games.

Roy Hodgson’s squad is severely depleted too, here’s their list of players out — Sarr, Dennis, Cleverley, Louza, Kucka, Femenia, King, Forde, Cucho and N’Koulou. Hopefully the Toffees do not take them for granted though because this has the potential to be a massive banana-skin for their relegation battle.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 9/10

Mason Holgate – 9/10

Michael Keane – 9/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 9/10

Fabian Delph – 7/10

Good chance he could be rested with Allan coming in.

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 9/10

Alex Iwobi – 9/10

Anthony Gordon – 9/10

Richarlison – 10/10

Demarai Gray – 7/10

Unless DCL returns and Richy goes left.

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Jonjoe Kenny

Jarrad Branthwaite

Allan

Andre Gomes

Dele Alli - Surely this would be the kind of game he could come in and dominate, right.. right?

Anwar El-Ghazi - Were we not in a fight for Premier League survival this would be the opportunity for the on-loan winger to play.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Salomon Rondon