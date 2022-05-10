Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Mykolenko thanks fans, Barcelona duo linked, Richarlison latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours]

“When [my] goal went in, everybody came to me and that makes me happy because that also gives me great confidence. It was a great feeling and I am very happy to celebrate the moment with my teammates.

“And the fans... Wow. Our fans are always brilliant - at home, away... It doesn’t matter where we play, they are always brilliant. I want to thank the fans a lot. I love them.” - Vitalii Mykolenko on his first goal for the club, and how the fans have welcomed him. [EFC]

The fans stepping it up over the last few weeks has definitely had an impact on the players, even away from Goodison.

Here’s five key stats to think about from Everton’s victory over Leicester on Sunday. [RBM]

The injuries are piling up for Everton’s fellow relegation rivals Burnley at a crucial point of the season. [Echo]

The Toffees defence is going to need major surgery over the summer, and one of the names being mentioned is ball-playing centrehalf Clement Lenglet, currently at Barcelona. [Fichajes]

Every big team in the world is queuing up for 17-year-old midfield sensation Gavi (also at Barcelona), so it’s strange why Everton is being named in that company. [AS, via HITC]

More rumours saying that Manchester United could be coming for Richarlison in the summer. [Football365]

