Everton vs Chelsea: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Mina, Delph start

Lineups
Today’s Blues! #EVECHE pic.twitter.com/hw3vfjywCs— Everton (@Everton) May 1, 2022
Chelsea
Your Chelsea team news today! #EveChe pic.twitter.com/6i9w1aFyfh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 1, 2022
Preview
It’s coming down to the wire, and with Burnley continuing to rack up points late in the season, Everton are going to have to start picking up points right away so that they can catch either the Clarets or even Leeds United. Six games to go and things are getting very very hairy indeed.
Chelsea’s visit today sees Everton manager Frank Lampard come up against many of the same squad that he managed not so long ago at Stamford Bridge, but there is no doubting the London club has definitely seen an uptick in fortunes since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. They saw an early Premier League challenge fall away thanks to some indifferent performances, but make no mistake this is still a loaded squad that can beat you in a variety of ways.
Match Details
Competition: Premier League Matchday 33
Date and start time: Sunday, May 1st at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST
Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Capacity: 39,572
Weather: 56°F/13°C, cloudy, 12% chance of precipitation, 5 mph winds
How to Watch/Listen
TV: Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Star Sports 3 Asia
Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live, SiriusXM FC
Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sky GO Extra, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Information from LiveSoccerTV.com
Last Meeting
The last time the two sides met, an injury-depleted Everton side went to Stamford Bridge and came away with a creditable point while Rafa Benitez was still in charge, with Jarrad Branthwaite thrust into service and getting a goal from an Anthony Gordon freekick.
The Toffees have actually had a decent run of results against Chelsea at Goodison Park, winning the last three times the Londoners have visited.
