Everton vs Chelsea: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Mina, Delph start

Lineups

Everton

Chelsea

Preview

It’s coming down to the wire, and with Burnley continuing to rack up points late in the season, Everton are going to have to start picking up points right away so that they can catch either the Clarets or even Leeds United. Six games to go and things are getting very very hairy indeed.

Chelsea’s visit today sees Everton manager Frank Lampard come up against many of the same squad that he managed not so long ago at Stamford Bridge, but there is no doubting the London club has definitely seen an uptick in fortunes since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. They saw an early Premier League challenge fall away thanks to some indifferent performances, but make no mistake this is still a loaded squad that can beat you in a variety of ways.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 33

Date and start time: Sunday, May 1st at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 56°F/13°C, cloudy, 12% chance of precipitation, 5 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Star Sports 3 Asia

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sky GO Extra, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game.

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The last time the two sides met, an injury-depleted Everton side went to Stamford Bridge and came away with a creditable point while Rafa Benitez was still in charge, with Jarrad Branthwaite thrust into service and getting a goal from an Anthony Gordon freekick.

The Toffees have actually had a decent run of results against Chelsea at Goodison Park, winning the last three times the Londoners have visited.