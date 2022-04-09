Everton vs Manchester United: Starting Lineups | Delph starts

Lineups

Everton

Manchester United





Here's your #MUFC team to take on the Toffees! ✊#EVEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2022

Preview

Everton’s situation just got that much more dire following that midweek loss at Burnley. The Blues now sit only one point ahead of the relegation zone and have played the same number of games as the Clarets, who might well pull ahead of them this weekend too.

The Toffees play in Saturday’s early game after having played on Sunday and Wednesday, but Frank Lampard’s please have fallen on deaf ears so it will come down to the home support at Goodison Park once again to carry the team forward.

Opponents Manchester United are suffering their own version of a lacklustre season, but have plenty of quality in their squad for manager Ralf Rangnick to call upon, so it will come down to whether the Toffees show enough cohesion to beat the visitors.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 29

Date and start time: Saturday, April 9th at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 46°F/8°C, showers, 37% chance of precipitation, 16 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Radio: evertontv, SiriusXM FC, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

Everton were able to snatch a deserved draw at Old Trafford when the two sides met in early October with Andros Townsend putting the cherry on a perfect counter attack to seal the point. Before that, the Blues lost the last two times they hosted United at Goodison Park, losing 2-0 in the League Cup quarterfinal just before Christmas in 2020, and 3-1 in early November before that in the league.