Fulltime Thoughts - Boy that was not pretty, but Everton really gritted out that win. They had a number of players who put in strong performances, and that is exactly what the Toffees will need to ensure they escape relegation.

Everton (0.39) 1-0 (0.92) Man Utd — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) April 9, 2022

90+6’ - Final whistle!! Everton win!! THREE INVALUABLE POINTS!!!

90+3’ - Oh goodness!! Ronaldo swivels and shoots in the box, looks like it went off Keane’s arm tight-ish to the body and Pickford throws his arm at it and saves! We got lucky there.

90’ - Gray and Iwobi holding the ball by the corner flag, and wasting more time winning a throw-in. Five plus minutes to be added on here.

84’ - Delph coming off now, has had a very good game in that pivot role. Abdoulaye Doucoure coming on.

Pogba switches to the right but Iwobi shepherds him out and Pickford can waste more time with the goalkick, and is booked as well.

Now Ronaldo booked for kicking the ball away in frustration, and Goodison LOLs at his expense.

81’ - Pogba fires off a shot from distance with Allan pressuring him, Pickford saves very well and prevents a rebound.

United have Everton hemmed into their own half, and are concentrating all their attacks on the Everton right. Bodies flying everywhere as shots are getting blocked from everywhere.

76’ - Gordon slips and catches Sancho heavily, and Jon Moss books him. Come on, he clearly slipped and tried to avoid the contact!

Gordon and Telles racing for a loose ball in the box and the Everton player goes down! No penalty?! The crowd is baying, Jon Moss says no and VAR also says no. Contact was slight, nothing like the one he got against Burnley.

72’ - Everton’s first sub is DCL coming off, and Demarai Gray is on. Glad to see Lampard keeping Gordon on.

70’ - Fernandes shot blocked by Godfrey for a corner. United take it short, and cleared for another one. Taken short again, into the box, and looks like Lindelof handles it and the pressure is relieved.

69’ - Gordon steals the ball and can run down the right, with both Iwobi and Richarlison available in the six yard box his cross is met by a red shirt, ahhhh. Ball played in for DCL to run after but De Gea reacts quickly.

68’ - Nervous at Goodison, into the last quarter of the game. United are pushing forward, focusing on the Everton right, and the Blues really need to take advantage of those gaps.

64’ - Double sub for United to use up their full complement - Juan Mata and Anthony Elanga on for Matic and Rashford, like for like, Mata more attacking than Matic.

61’ - Ronaldo finds Matic in the box, Delph slides in and puts it out for a corner. Taken short and eventually the Blues can clear their lines.

56’ - Myko cutback from the goalline is met by Gordon but he can’t make a good connection. Another corner from Gordon, but DCL cant get off a clean header.

54’ - AWB trying to get too smart with the ball under pressure from Myko, gives away a corner. Gordon finds Godfrey this time and his header is not the best, well over. Argh.

52’ - Everton corner on the left. Gordon to take, Harry ‘Slabhead’ Maguire clears.

50’ - Whew. Deep ball from Fernandes and Rashford whiffs on it with just Pickford to beat, Everton got lucky there.

Now Gordon turns Pogba and is running away, but cut down by the World Cup winner and he goes in the book.

47’ - Neat play from Myko beats Lindelof but his low cross is too close to De Gea.

United go long and win a corner on the Everton left. It’s dangerous as it falls into the box, but Delph scrambles it away.

46’ - No changes for either side at the break.

Halftime Thoughts - Cagey affair at Goodison Park, Blues haven’t created much but got the goal that mattered. Need to tighten up the right side of defence though as United continue to pose a threat.

45’ - Myko wins a corner on the left, there will be a minute added on. Gordon inswinger, De Gea punches away under the attention of Godfrey, and there’s the halftime whistle.

43’ - Telles is causing Everton plenty of trouble on the flank, and another delightful cross into the box is put over the bar for a corner by Mykolenko with Ronaldo on his back.

38’ - Fred looks hurt, and is coming off for Paul Pogba. The riches on the United bench is a sight to behold.

35’ - Tricky cross into the box and Pickford out bravely to partly punch away before Everton can wrap it up. The goalie’s long ball finds Richarlison and save! The Brazilian tries to put the ball over De Gea and he saves well, putting it over for a corner.

Good corner, just can’t find a blue shirt and comes out to Allan, his low shot into the mess of players is blocked.

33’ - Iwobi fouled by Fred, another chance for Gordon to put the ball in the box. Headed out, Iwobi puts it back in the area and United clear again before a trio of players are found offside.

32’ - Telles gets free and puts in a good low cross, Godfrey cuts it out this time.

30’ - Everton freekick on the right, low from Gordon and Keane stoops to head it, but heads it over the bar, ooh.

27’ - Midfield turnovers by both teams, but now Gordon finds Richarlison free on the left, his cross comes outside the box and goal!! Gordon takes a shot and it hits United captain Harry Maguire and sends David De Gea the wrong way!! We’ll take them any way they come, one-nil to the Blues!

21’ - Another midfield giveaway from Keane, Delph slips and suddenly United are on the counter again, luckily Fernandes’ cross is poor and Everton survive.

19’ - Aaron Wan-Bissaka scissors into Richarlison from behind and the Goodison crowd is livid that Jon Moss is not producing a card for that. Awful tackle.

15’ - Keane’s pass to Allan puts him in trouble and United charge forward, ball comes to Ronaldo and Keane comes over to make the block. Everton creating their own problems here.

12’ - Save! Keane giveaway sees the ball fall to Fernandes, his skimmed cross is headed goalwards and Pickford saves very well low, Ben Godfrey mops up the rebound.

8’ - Michael Keane brings down Alex Telles as he cuts in from the left, freekick to United about 30 yards out. Bruno Fernandes puts the ball deep, Victor Lindelof heads it back into the box and save! Marcus Rashford volleyed it well through a crowd but Jordan Pickford came across to make the save. The corner is into the box and Everton clear.

5’ - Decent start for the Blues here in a 4-3-3 holding the bulk of the possession, passing the ball around comfortably.

1’ - Underway at Goodison.

Here's your #MUFC team to take on the Toffees! ✊#EVEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2022

Preview

Everton’s situation just got that much more dire following that midweek loss at Burnley. The Blues now sit only one point ahead of the relegation zone and have played the same number of games as the Clarets, who might well pull ahead of them this weekend too.

The Toffees play in Saturday’s early game after having played on Sunday and Wednesday, but Frank Lampard’s please have fallen on deaf ears so it will come down to the home support at Goodison Park once again to carry the team forward.

Opponents Manchester United are suffering their own version of a lacklustre season, but have plenty of quality in their squad for manager Ralf Rangnick to call upon, so it will come down to whether the Toffees show enough cohesion to beat the visitors.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 29

Date and start time: Saturday, April 9th at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 46°F/8°C, showers, 37% chance of precipitation, 16 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Radio: evertontv, SiriusXM FC, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

Everton were able to snatch a deserved draw at Old Trafford when the two sides met in early October with Andros Townsend putting the cherry on a perfect counter attack to seal the point. Before that, the Blues lost the last two times they hosted United at Goodison Park, losing 2-0 in the League Cup quarterfinal just before Christmas in 2020, and 3-1 in early November before that in the league.