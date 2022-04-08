Everton vs Manchester United: Predicted Line-Up | Changes Needed

We lost the “must-not lose” game. As things stand, it seems more likely than not that Everton will be relegated to the Championship, given the club’s form and upcoming fixtures.

But this is Everton. We lose the easy games and win the hard ones at home, right? Please… right?

So how will Frank Lampard line up his Blues against Manchester United?

Who’s Out?

Yerry Mina could return against Leicester, but this game comes to soon for him. Messrs Andros Townsend, Ben Davies and Nathan Patterson are out for the rest of the season. Donny van de Beek can’t play against his parent club, but he probably wouldn’t have fully fit anyway.

Michael Keane and Allan are back in contention after serving their suspensions, while Seamus Coleman and Fabian Delph are under consideration after only being fit enough for the bench in midweek.

Andre Gomes has missed the past two games for unknown reasons and there’s no word whether he’ll be available here.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS BURNLEY

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Mina (INJURY) , Godfrey, Holgate, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Coleman, Kenny, Patterson (INJURY)

Midfielders: Allan, Doucoure, Delph, Gomes (DOUBT), Dele, van de Beek (UNAVAILABLE) , Davies (INJURY)

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend (INJURY) , Iwobi, El Ghazi

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Rondon, Tosun, Dobbin

Tactics and Formation

Everton need a shake-up. What can be changed must be changed.

I’ve been calling for Dele to start the past two games, but he’s not had a minute. Like a broken record, I’m going to make the same shout here. Can he really be that bad?

The defence is anyone’s guess. Only Ben Godfrey seems nailed on for a start. It could be a back four or five, but with Allan back to provide some defensive cover in midfield, a back four should be reasonably well protected.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 7/10

Michael Keane – 7/10

Ben Godfrey – 9/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 6/10

Could also be Jonjoe Kenny at left-back, though it would be surprising considering how bad he was while Mykolenko looked the more complete fullback.

Allan – 7/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 9/10

Anthony Gordon – 8/10

Dele Alli – 5/10

Let’s just see him. If not, it’s probably Iwobi again.

Richarlison – 10/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 9/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Jonjoe Kenny

Jarrad Brathwaite

Mason Holgate

Fabian Delph

Alex Iwobi

Anwar El-Ghazi

Demarai Gray

Soloman Rondon