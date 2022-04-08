Friday’s Toffee Bites: Richarlison’s plea, Osman and Stubbs speak out, and more

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Women defender Gabby George receives England call-up. [EFC]

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his return for the Red Devils in tomorrow’s clash against the Blues. [MUFC]

Wow. Richarlison and the rest of the players asking the fans for our support.

“As an Everton fan, it’s desperate watching the team right now. [Burnley] was a game we couldn’t lose and after getting themselves into a really good position, they’ve done what they’ve done all season and they managed to somehow throw it away. It’s just not good enough, I don’t like criticising former players, but there’s so much wrong with Everton right now,” says Alan Stubbs. [talkSPORT]

Paul Merson predicts Everton to defeat Manchester United tomorrow. I’ll have what you’re having, Paul! [Metro]

Big Vic speaking facts.

There’s not a note that Anichebe doesn’t hit, word for word fact. pic.twitter.com/ahnf1KTDh7 — The Everton End (@TheEvertonEnd) April 7, 2022

“I think if Everton are to stay up they need to find a bit more [than] they’ve shown, I think they need to cut out defensive errors, they need to get Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring again. If they continue as they are doing in this fashion, they will go down no doubt, and there’s no doubt that Burnley and Watford will win two or three games between now and the end of the season, so Everton have to do that, too,” says Leon Osman. [talkSPORT]

What To Watch

Newcastle take on Wolves. Some La Liga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 action on too.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook