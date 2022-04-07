Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard & players avoid away fans, Depay & Svanberg linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“We got into good areas but we were not clinical enough. At that point you always leave the game open, then we make mistakes for their goals.

“Listen, the players have to work and fight to get through this if it’s a lack of confidence. We are in a battle. If we didn’t know it, we do now. We’re still above Burnley in the table so we have to keep fighting and looking forward.

“All the teams around us are in similar positions. You look at the results it’s why we are where we are, because of results over a long period and the same for other teams around us.” - Frank Lampard after Everton’s dramatic late loss last night at Burnley.

Despite coming back from a goal down against the Clarets, the Toffees couldn’t hold their lead and their famous old friends ‘missed chances’ and ‘defensive mistakes’ came back to haunt them as Burnley clawed back to win 3-2. [RBM]

Lampard and the players avoiding the disappointed away fans section after the final whistle. Shameful that.

The full time scenes. Everyone, including Frank Lampard, giving the fans a wide berth at the end of the game



Pretty shambolic, really. Those supporters don't deserve what they're travelling to see every week pic.twitter.com/dSndSNKP04 — Adam Jones (@Adam_Jones94) April 6, 2022

“I said to them at half time, ‘I’m not sure these know how to win a game, away from home particularly’. I told them we’ve got to play on that mentality – we do it by playing forward with better quality and being more aggressive in our play.” - Sean Dyche knew Everton’s players are fragile mentally and reminded his side that in his halftime talk after they went behind.

Everton are reportedly keeping an eye on midfielder Mattias Svanberg, currently playing in Italy for Bologna. [Sport Mediaset]

Barcelona are going to be moving on from Memphis Depay, and the Toffees are rumoured to be interested in him, having been linked with the player in the past as well. [SuperDeporte]

