School of Science Radio, Episode 118 | Everton results go from bad to worse

Everton slipped to yet another defeat, this time losing at West Ham 2-1 while also making it the third consecutive league game where they have picked up a red card, this time Michael Keane the guilty party.

Now they face a fixture logjam with Frank Lampard’s squad options still thin with a game at Burnley on Wednesday night, and then the early game on Saturday morning at home against Manchester United.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geno and Calvin recap what went right and wrong against the Hammers. Then they talk about the crucial relegation six-pointer tonight at Turf Moor against Sean Dyche’s Clarets, and then look ahead to Saturday’s game back at Goodison park with the Red Devils visiting. United have been mercurial lately, and we’ll wait to see which version shows up against the Blues, but before that, more pressing matters await at Burnley.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded on Tuesday April 5th.)

