Everton at Burnley: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Relegation six-pointers tend to be cagey, tense affairs and we can likely expect exactly that tonight as Everton travel to Burnley in their rescheduled Premier League game. The Toffees sit four points clear of the Clarets, and both teams are enduring awful recent form in a miserable season.
Everton are still minus some key players, with Allan and Michael Keane also suspended and now Nathan Patterson and Donny van de Beek added to the list of injured players. The Clarets will be without one half of their defensive tandem too with Ben Mee still injured.
Match Details
Competition: Premier League Matchday 29
Date and start time: Wednesday, April 6th at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m ET / 7:30 p.m. BST
Stadium: Turf Moor Stadium, England, United Kingdom
Capacity: 21,944
Weather: 46°F/8°C, showers, 47% chance of precipitation, 16 mph winds
How to Watch/Listen
TV: Peacock - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety 2, RMC Sport 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Star Sports Select 2
Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live Extra
Live stream: Fubo, Sky GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, SuperSport GOtv Football, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, Jio TV
Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time
Information from LiveSoccerTV.com
Lineups
Everton
Burnley
Last Meeting
The Blues put in a strong performance against the Clarets early in the season, beating them 3-1 at Goodison Park with Keane, Townsend and Gray all hitting the back of the net. The last time Everton went to Turf Moor was in December 2020, drawing 1-1 against the hosts behind closed doors with Calvert-Lewin notching the goal.
