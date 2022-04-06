Everton at Burnley: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Relegation six-pointers tend to be cagey, tense affairs and we can likely expect exactly that tonight as Everton travel to Burnley in their rescheduled Premier League game. The Toffees sit four points clear of the Clarets, and both teams are enduring awful recent form in a miserable season.

Everton are still minus some key players, with Allan and Michael Keane also suspended and now Nathan Patterson and Donny van de Beek added to the list of injured players. The Clarets will be without one half of their defensive tandem too with Ben Mee still injured.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 29

Date and start time: Wednesday, April 6th at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m ET / 7:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Turf Moor Stadium, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 21,944

Weather: 46°F/8°C, showers, 47% chance of precipitation, 16 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety 2, RMC Sport 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Star Sports Select 2

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live Extra

Live stream: Fubo, Sky GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, SuperSport GOtv Football, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Burnley

Last Meeting

The Blues put in a strong performance against the Clarets early in the season, beating them 3-1 at Goodison Park with Keane, Townsend and Gray all hitting the back of the net. The last time Everton went to Turf Moor was in December 2020, drawing 1-1 against the hosts behind closed doors with Calvert-Lewin notching the goal.