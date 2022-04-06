Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Missed chances and mistakes come back to haunt Everton once again as they fall to a determined Burnley side that never quit. One of these two sides is likely to get relegated, and the Toffees have the more difficult schedule to see out.

90+4’ - There’s the final whistle, and Everton have lost again. This seems.. bad.

90+1’ - So close from Rondon, stabs his shot just wide of the post. Everton really have no luck.

88’ - Salomon Rondon thrown on for Holgate.

86’ - Mistakes mistakes mistakes and Everton are down 3-2. Disaster.

First Pickford slices his clearance giving Burnley a throw-in. Then Godfrey miscues his block and it falls to Vydra who finds Cornet and he slams home, similar to the second goal.

82’ - Gray shot blocked for a corner. He’s taking it himself, overhit. Myko’s cross back into the box, Pope fumbles the high ball and Lowton hoofs it away for a throw.

78’ - Godfrey cuts out a cross and it’s a throw not a corner, lucky. Ball comes to Cornet in the box and Pickford does very well to parry over for a corner!

Godfrey header, Collins does very well to beat Myko to the touchline but his cross goes into the side netting, oh whew. Vydra on for giant Weghorst.

76’ - Sub Matthew Lowton booked minutes after coming on for clattering Richarlison.

Everton’s crossing has been just inches off as thrice in three minutes the Brazilian has just failed to find DCL.

72’ - Everton block a Burnley shot and Godfrey CHARGES forward with the ball, finds Richy on his left but his shot is blocked.

Demarai Gray is coming on for Anthony Gordon who has been stellar. Disappointing change this since the youngster has been fantastic.

69’ - Doucs wins the ball in the middle, finds Gordon whose cross is blocked for a corner. Gordon’s effort is cleared.

68’ - Kenny beaten again and Cornet goes down as Gordon and the fullback press him, but Mike Dean is not interested despite the howls from the home crowd.

65’ - Collins caught in possession, Richy finds Gordon in space and he tries a shot that Tarkowski blocks it for a corner. Branthwaite rises high and heads just over. Not a bad effort.

62’ - Chance! Doucoure mishit falsl to Kenny, great cross into the box, RIchy tries a scissor kick and Pope with a brilliant save for a corner! Corner is wasted though.

Now Mykolenko with a good cross and Calvert-Lewin rises highest, but Taylor does enough to prevent him getting it on target.

60’ - Neat passing sequence and Iwobi almost played in by Richy, Burnley scramble clear.

57’ - 2-2. Charlie Taylor skins Jonjoe Kenny and leaves him for dead on the touchline, runs into the box unchallenged, and his cross into the six-yard box is met by Jay Rodriguez for the equalizer. Poor defending, Blues punished. Burnley’s pressure to start the half has paid off.

54’ - Godfrey goes in the book for timewasting. Not the smartest thing to do in a game of this magnitude.

Close again! Shot blocked by the Everton defence, Richy starts off on a break, ball goes to Gordon and then Kenny’s overhit cross comes off the post with Pope stranded, but goes off Richy and out.

52’ - Oh goodness! Gordon starts a break and finds Richy in space, he dinks in and out and then shoots, hits the outside of the post!!

51’ - More pressure from the hosts and Everton are struggling to clear their lines here. Lennon’s cross falls to Westwood who is lining up a shot and Gordon deflects it wide. Mike Dean says goalkick though that was clearly a corner. Whew I say, for not the first time today.

49’ - Now Holgate gives away a corner. Taken short, and Lennon puts it out, phew. There’s a long way to go.

Doucoure fluffs a clearance near the box and it’s a long throw for Burnley that is cleared.

47’ - Mykolenko blocks a pass with his arm, and Burnley freekick near the touchline. Put into the box and Everton clear.

46’ - Second half underway, no changes to either side.

Halftime Thoughts - Everton are in the rare position where they can defend a lead and pick off a desperate side on the counter attack. They’ll need another goal or two though because Burnley remain dangerous from setpieces.

45+4’ - Another cross blocked, corner again from Cornet. Low and Richy clears again and there’s the halftime whistle, whew.

45+2’ - Deep cross from the right, Kenny puts it out for another corner. Richarlison heads it out for another corner from the other side. Pressure.

Cornet inswinger, melee and partly cleared, before Richy hacks it away.

45’ - Just three minutes to be added on here, despite all the stops. Lampard won’t care, his side is leading, deservedly so.

43’ - Cornet wins a corner on the Everton left. Pickford punches at it somewhat and Iwobi can clear.

41’ - GOAL!! Richarlison sends Pope the wrong way again!!

39’ - Penalty surely!! Iwobi feeds Mykolenko on a run, and Lennon cuts him down. Contact was slight, Mike Dean says no, VAR is looking at it. The ref is going to go look at it, he just has to decide whether it was enough contact to go down or not. Are Everton to be denied? Mike Dean says penalty!

35’ - Branthwaite is sticking very close to wily veteran Jay Rodriguez, and not ceding his ground either.

30’ - Everton have bounced back well after a good start from the home side. The Blues look comfortable hitting Burnley on the counter in their 4-3-3 formation.

27’ - Another good counter, this time some confusion between Gordon and Kenny, Gordon shoots and it hits Cornet in a sensitive area and he’s down.

25’ - Argh! Iwobi starts off a counter and Richy and DCL get in each other’s way, and then Richy tries to be unselfish when a shot was the better choice and another chance is wasted.

22’ - Shot! Doucoure interception starts a break, Richy cuts in from the left and it’s pushed over by Pope. Corner from the right by Gordon, went out of play first though. That’s a waste.

18’ - GOAL! Richarlison sends Nick Pope the wrong way and Everton are level again just six minutes after going behind.

16’ - Penalty to Everton! Gordon rights through the Burnley backline and is pulled down by Westwood, clear as day.

12’ - Ugly from Everton and they’re behind, from a setpiece of course. Former Blue Aaron Lennon wins the corner, taken by winger Maxwell Cornet and the unmarked centrehalf Nathan Collins [look closely, Iwobi loses his man] tucks home over the man at the post. Stop us if you’ve seen this before, Everton down a goal already.

3’ - Mason Holgate goes into the box early in the game, clattered Cornet from his defensive midfielder position.

1’ - Underway at Turf Moor, nailbiting stuff this.

Lineups

Anthony Gordon and Jarrad Branthwaite go straight into the starting XI, looks like a back three today.

Everton

⚪️ TEAM NEWS! ⚪️



2️⃣ changes from our last game

➡️ Branthwaite and Gordon in the XI



UTT! ✊ #BUREVE pic.twitter.com/5W2NYXUsqc — Everton (@Everton) April 6, 2022

Burnley

Preview

Relegation six-pointers tend to be cagey, tense affairs and we can likely expect exactly that tonight as Everton travel to Burnley in their rescheduled Premier League game. The Toffees sit four points clear of the Clarets, and both teams are enduring awful recent form in a miserable season.

Everton are still minus some key players, with Allan and Michael Keane also suspended and now Nathan Patterson and Donny van de Beek added to the list of injured players. The Clarets will be without one half of their defensive tandem too with Ben Mee still injured.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 29

Date and start time: Wednesday, April 6th at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m ET / 7:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Turf Moor Stadium, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 21,944

Weather: 46°F/8°C, showers, 47% chance of precipitation, 16 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety 2, RMC Sport 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Star Sports Select 2

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live Extra

Live stream: Fubo, Sky GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, SuperSport GOtv Football, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues put in a strong performance against the Clarets early in the season, beating them 3-1 at Goodison Park with Keane, Townsend and Gray all hitting the back of the net. The last time Everton went to Turf Moor was in December 2020, drawing 1-1 against the hosts behind closed doors with Calvert-Lewin notching the goal.