Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard talks relegation worries, Coady and Niakhate linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out our preview of today’s match against Burnley. [RBM]

And our predicted line-up. [RBM]

Here’s who Everton will be up against.

Referee: Mike Dean.

Assistants: Eddie Smart, Mark Scholes.

Fourth official: Kevin Friend.

VAR: Darren England.

Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes.#BUREVE pic.twitter.com/9D7UOR8XcF — GrandOldTeam (@grandoldteam) April 5, 2022

“Burnley make it very difficult, they are very physical and tough to play against. They work hard off the ball and have a certain style, which is difficult to combat. We have to be up for the basics of the game, in terms of physicality, and do those things [compete and work off ball] right to get the result,” says Lamps. [EFC]

Watch Frank’s full pre-match presser here.

Everton Under-18s defeat Blackburn 1-0. [EFC]

Meanwhile, the Under-23s fell 2-0 to the Rovers. [EFC]

Check out all the Everton Women in upcoming international action. [EFC]

Despite not having the best time on the pitch as of late, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has certainly been thriving off of it. GQ takes a deeper look at the fashion icon. [GQ]

“There are nine games to go after this for us, but it’s a big pressure game. It’s what we’re here for. It’s a big deal. Tension can be a good thing, it can also go the other way. I don’t feel tense, I feel excited with the level of the game and the competitive nature of this game. We’re near the bottom of the table, fighting to stay in the league. The club will be very focused and very understanding of that,” says Lampard. [BBC]

I’ll pick him up from the airport.

Everton are interested in signing Mainz 05’s Moussa Niakhate if they stay in the Premier League for the 2022/23 season. He has a price tag of £8m (€9.6m). West Ham United and Newcastle United are also interested in signing him. (Source: Daily Telegraph) pic.twitter.com/v25QDiJ2eX — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) April 5, 2022

Blues linked with Wolves centreback and lifelong Red Conor Coady. [TEAMtalk]

What To Watch

Matchday! Everton take on Burnley in a (relatively) must-win match.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook