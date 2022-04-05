Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Everton could face relegation lawsuits, Allan & El Ghazi futures, Rooney comments

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“The Burnley game is huge because they’ve got tough fixtures. They can get results against those teams but the Burnley one, for confidence, for belief and for the fans... it’s a must-win game. They have to go in and leave everything out on the pitch.” - Wayne Rooney on what he is hoping to see from Everton on Wednesday. [Sky Sports]

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is surprised to see Everton in the relegation battle this late in the season. So are we mate, so are we. [Echo]

There is some good news for the Blues ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Turf Moor, with captain Ben Mee still out as well as Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Erik Pieters. [Burnley Express]

Everton play five times in fifteen days to end the season.

⚽️ Sat 7th May at LEI

⚽️ Wed 11th May at WAT

⚽️ Sun 15th May vs BRE

⚽️ Thu 19th May vs CRY

⚽️ Sun 22nd May at ARS#EFC — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) April 4, 2022

If Everton survive the drop, there is a chance that one or more of the clubs that do get relegated could take the Toffees to court over their ‘agreement’ with the Premier League about being in compliance with the profit and sustainability regulations. [Daily Mail]

Apparently Everton are looking to move on from Allan next season, even though the Brazilian midfielder still has a year left on his deal. [SportsMole]

Anwar El Ghazi will also not be coming back to Everton next season when his loan deal is over. [Football Insider]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is well on his way to becoming a fashion icon.

“I am more than happy to be a standard-bearer for new flamboyance.”@Everton striker @CalvertLewin14 is bringing fashion back to football.#GQHype interview: https://t.co/HOCQLb56oj pic.twitter.com/sjtg5VeUvn — British GQ (@BritishGQ) April 4, 2022

A weakened Everton Under-23 side lost 2-0 to Blackburn Rovers last night. [EFC]

What To Watch

The Champions League quarterfinals start today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook