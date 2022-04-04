Monday’s Toffee Bites: DCL backs Dele, Patterson & van de Beek injury latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fell to West Ham 2-1. Here’s our instant reaction. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Everton Women draw against bottom side Birmingham City 0-0. [RBM]

Yikes.

Everton have had more red cards (4) than wins in the Premier League since September (3). — The Everton End (@TheEvertonEnd) April 3, 2022

“Dele has settled really well and is working hard every day in training. He has everything: athleticism, technique, aggression, he is big and tall and strong. It [Everton move] is a platform for him to rebuild his confidence and showcase what he is about. Everyone knows what Dele is capable of – perhaps the criticism comes from frustration because people know what he can do...I have no doubt he can do that and when he gets his opportunity, he will take it,” says DCL. [EFC]

Gordon, Onyango, and Dobbin talk about their time at the club so far.

“We’re not trying to play with any fear or any worries. We want to impose ourselves in the league. We want to stay up, we want to play in the Premier League because it’s probably the best competition in the world. So we’re not looking behind us,” says Iwobi. [Echo]

Sigh...

| "Patterson turned his ankle in training yesterday, which is disappointing as he's in a really good moment after the international break. He would have made his [Premier League] debut today. We need to get it scanned but it might not be a good one." #EFC — Everton (@Everton) April 3, 2022

Donny van de Beek was in the starting lineup as well but picked up an injury in warmups and missed the game. [Manchester Evening News]

As if it wasn’t common knowledge already, it seems increasingly likely that Anwar El Ghazi’s time at the club will come to an end at the end of the season. [Football Insider]

