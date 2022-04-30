FA WSL Preview: Everton Women vs Tottenham | Match Details & How To Watch

In their penultimate and last home league fixture of the season, Everton takes on Tottenham with little to play for.

With two games left, the Blues realistically can do no better than ninth but no worse than their current tenth. They could leapfrog Aston Villa one spot ahead; the Villains lead by just three points and have two remaining fixtures.

A drop into 11th would mean that Leicester scored 16 more goals than Everton in the next two weeks; goal differential is the first tiebreaker in the Women’s Super League. This scenario also only comes to fruition if the Toffees finish the season 0-2 and the Foxes close out 2-0.

To swing upward and into eighth, Everton would have to go 2-0 and bag nine more goals than Reading, which would need to finish 0-2.

Whether the Merseyside outfit finishes somewhere between eighth and eleventh, the 2021/22 season will be seen as a failure for a team that ended last season in fifth and made flashy moves in the summer transfer window.

They will end the league campaign having gone through three different coaches and putting up one of the worst goal differentials; the team went from netting 39 times last season to just 15 through 20 games this year.

After Tottenham on Sunday, the season wraps up with an away bout against sixth-place Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tottenham started strong and has held onto fifth for most of the season, but since March 6, has picked up just one point in five games with an 0-1-4 record.

Two former Evertonians feature consistently for the North London club; defensive midfielder Maeva Clemaron (18 games played) and goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela (10) were solid additions after leaving Merseyside in the summer.

English forward Rachel Williams leads the team with four goals. The defense is led by winter loanee Viktoria Schnaderbeck, Canadian stopper Shelina Zadorsky and budding defender Molly Bartrip.

Last Meeting

Sunday will mark the first time these two sides have met in 2022 and only the second time in all competitions this year. In mid-December, Everton narrowly lost, 0-1, even though it held 58% possession and outshot its opponents six to five. With Spurs in the midst of a losing streak, Everton could sneak a win for a morale-boosting three points.

Match Details

Competition: FA Women’s Super League, Matchday 21

Date and start time: Sunday, April 24th at 2:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Walton Hall Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 2,200

How to Watch/Listen

TV: N/A - United States; BBC Two - United Kingdom; Sportsnet - Canada, Optus Sport, Viaplay

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Fanatiz USA, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, ATA Football, The FA Player, Sportsnet Now

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com